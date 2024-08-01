Most trusted fibre network in South Africa’s business market

MyBroadband’s business technology survey revealed that Openserve, Vodacom, and Seacom are the most trusted fibre network operators among South African IT decision-makers.

783 respondents completed the survey. Only responses from executives and managers who decide which ICT products their companies buy were considered.

Respondents were asked which business fibre network provider they would select for a new connection for their company.

The results revealed that Openserve was the preferred business fibre network provider, with 34% of the vote.

Openserve is a subsidiary of Telkom and South Africa’s largest telecommunications infrastructure provider, which has the biggest fixed broadband network.

Phila Dube, chief commercial officer at Openserve, said they have a strong focus on fibre networks.

“By rolling out more infrastructure in the form of fibre optic cables, Openserve is helping South Africans meet their daily digital needs,” he said.

“Fibre is the optimal connectivity solution, and by increasing access, we are helping to facilitate digital transformation and close the digital divide.”

Openserve has built an exceptionally strong brand in the South African fibre market, illustrated in the latest results.

Vodacom ranked second with 17% of the vote. Although it is best known for its mobile network, it has also established an extensive fibre network.

Vodacom has plans to become a much larger player in the South African fibre-to-the-home and fibre-to-the-business markets.

Vodacom penned a deal with Remgro through which it hopes to acquire up to 40% of Maziv through a combination of fibre assets worth R4.2 billion and cash of at least R6.0 billion.

However, in August 2023, the Competition Commission recommended that the Competition Tribunal prohibit the proposed transaction.

Remgro and CIVH remain committed to the proposed transaction and recently argued their case before the Competition Tribunal.

This deal will make Vodacom a significant player in the fibre market as it will bundle its fibre infrastructure with Vumatel and DFA’s.

Seacom ranked third with 13% of the vote. Founded in 2007, it launched Africa’s first submarine cable system along the eastern and southern coasts in 2009.

Since 2009, Seacom has transformed into a pan-African ICT enabler with fibre-to-the-business offerings in South Africa and other countries.

It is a privately owned, operated, and diversified ICT provider of scale with a presence in eight countries.

The chart below shows the most trusted fibre network operator among South African ICT decision-makers.