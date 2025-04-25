Fibre25.04.2025

Most affordable fibre Internet with speeds under 50Mbps — From R275 per month

There are many affordable fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) packages with speeds under 50Mbps that are more than sufficient for most South African households’ online demands.

In the past few years, fibre network operators (FNOs) have increased their entry-level package speeds.

In many cases, they forced customers to upgrade to faster speed with a higher price.

While this has frequently resulted in products offering far better value for money on price per Mbps of speed, many of these customers did not necessarily need the boost.

A 20Mbps or 30Mbps package can easily support multiple simultaneous 4K or full HD video streams, which is among the most common household uses of uncapped Internet products.

MyBroadband perused the FTTH catalogues of seven major Internet service providers (ISPs) offering lines from the biggest FNOs to find the most affordable options with speeds under 50Mbps.

As of April 2025, three of the nine biggest FNOs in South Africa did not offer any such packages on their primary networks.

Herotel’s slowest package boasts symmetric 50Mbps speeds, while Frogfoot’s entry-level product features a 60Mbps download speed and 30Mbps upload speed.

However, Frogfoot’s specialised low-income product — Frogfoot Air — does have 10Mbps, 25Mbps, and 30Mbps options.

Zoom Fibre currently offers symmetric 15Mbps, 20Mbps, and 30Mbps lines, but these will be discontinued from June 2025.

Its new entry-level offering boasts symmetric 50Mbps speeds and will be far more expensive than its previous entry-level offerings.

Vumatel, Octotel, Openserve, MetroFibre, Evotel, and Vodacom still offer packages with speeds under 50Mbps on their networks for middle to higher income households.

However, Octotel’s 25Mbps product and Openserve’s 30Mbps line are exclusive to new installs, which means users cannot downgrade from a faster package.

Across these six networks, we found entry-level FTTH packages with download speeds from 10Mbps to 45Mbps.

The most affordable option was a symmetric 10Mbps product from Webafrica on Vuma Reach, priced at R275 per month.

While our fibre pricing analyses may sometimes exclude products limited to lower-income areas, there would be little justification for leaving out Vuma Reach.

Reach’s network covers more households than Vuma Core, the FNO’s product for middle to higher income households.

The table below provides a summary of the sub-50Mbps FTTH products available from major ISPs on the country’s six biggest FNOs.

ISPDownload speedUpload speedMonthly price
Vuma Core
Telkom25Mbps25MbpsR449
Cool Ideas25Mbps25MbpsR469
RSAWeb25Mbps25MbpsR489
Webafrica25Mbps25MbpsR489
Supersonic25Mbps25MbpsR499
Vuma Reach
Webafrica10Mbps10MbpsR275
RSAWeb10Mbps10MbpsR305
RSAWeb20Mbps10MbpsR415
Afrihost20Mbps10MbpsR417
Webafrica20Mbps10MbpsR429
Mweb20Mbps10MbpsR439
RSAWeb40Mbps10MbpsR535
Afrihost40Mbps10MbpsR537
Webafrica40Mbps10MbpsR549
Mweb40Mbps10MbpsR559
Openserve
Cool Ideas30Mbps30MbpsR476
Axxess30Mbps30MbpsR485
Afrihost30Mbps30MbpsR490
Vox30Mbps30MbpsR495
Mweb30Mbps30MbpsR499
Webafrica30Mbps30MbpsR499
RSAWeb25Mbps25MbpsR545
Supersonic30Mbps30MbpsR649
Openserve Web Connect
Axxess20Mbps10MbpsR329
Supersonic20Mbps10MbpsR329
RSAWeb20Mbps10MbpsR335
Telkom20Mbps10MbpsR335
Afrihost20Mbps10MbpsR349
Mweb20Mbps10MbpsR349
Webafrica20Mbps10MbpsR349
Supersonic40Mbps20MbpsR399
Axxess40Mbps20MbpsR399
Afrihost40Mbps20MbpsR409
Mweb40Mbps20MbpsR409
Telkom40Mbps20MbpsR409
Webafrica40Mbps20MbpsR409
RSAWeb40Mbps20MbpsR419
MetroFibre Nexus
Supersonic25Mbps25MbpsR479
RSAWeb25Mbps 25MbpsR495
Afrihost25Mbps25MbpsR517
Axxess25Mbps25MbpsR525
Cool Ideas25Mbps25MbpsR529
Webafrica25Mbps25MbpsR529
Mweb25Mbps25MbpsR575
Axxess45Mbps45MbpsR695
RSAWeb45Mbps45MbpsR695
Afrihost45Mbps45MbpsR697
Cool Ideas45Mbps45MbpsR699
Mweb45Mbps45MbpsR699
Webafrica45Mbps45MbpsR709
MetroFibre Nova
Cool Ideas20Mbps20MbpsR454
Supersonic20Mbps20MbpsR469
Webafrica20Mbps20MbpsR469
RSAWeb20Mbps20MbpsR485
Axxess20Mbps20MbpsR495
Afrihost20Mbps20MbpsR497
Mweb20Mbps20MbpsR499
Webafrica40Mbps40MbpsR539
Cool Ideas40Mbps40MbpsR549
Supersonic40Mbps40MbpsR549
RSAWeb40Mbps40MbpsR555
Afrihost40Mbps40MbpsR567
Mweb40Mbps40MbpsR569
Axxess40Mbps40MbpsR595
Frogfoot Air
Cool Ideas10Mbps1MbpsR329
Axxess25Mbps10MbpsR425
RSAWeb25Mbps10MbpsR442
Afrihost25Mbps10MbpsR447
Webafrica25Mbps10MbpsR519
Mweb25Mbps10MbpsR529
Octotel
RSAWeb20Mbps10MbpsR449
Mweb25Mbps25MbpsR519
Webafrica25Mbps25MbpsR519
RSAWeb25Mbps25MbpsR525
Evotel
Supersonic10Mbps2MbpsR559
Webafrica10Mbps2MbpsR569
Cool Ideas10Mbps2MbpsR599
Afrihost10Mbps2MbpsR627
Axxess20Mbps10MbpsR635
Mweb10Mbps2MbpsR639
RSAWeb10Mbps2MbpsR655
Webafrica30Mbps30MbpsR729
Supersonic30Mbps30MbpsR739
Supersonic30Mbps30MbpsR777
Cool Ideas30Mbps30MbpsR779
Mweb30Mbps30MbpsR789
RSAWeb30Mbps30MbpsR795
Vodacom
Webafrica20Mbps10MbpsR589
Axxess20Mbps10MbpsR599
Cool Ideas20Mbps10MbpsR599
Supersonic20Mbps10MbpsR599
Afrihost20Mbps10MbpsR627
Supersonic20Mbps20MbpsR639
Mweb20Mbps10MbpsR649
Webafrica20Mbps20MbpsR649
Axxess20Mbps20MbpsR699
Mweb20Mbps20MbpsR699
Cool Ideas20Mbps10MbpsR699
Afrihost20Mbps20MbpsR707
