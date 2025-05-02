Good news about price increases on prominent fibre network

Following weeks of panic about significant price hikes, Zoom Fibre will no longer be scrapping one of its three most affordable fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) packages in June 2025.

The fibre network operator (FNO) had planned to stop offering its affordable symmetric 15Mbps, 20Mbps, and 30Mbps products and force-upgrade all existing customers on these plans to a much more expensive 50Mbps package.

Several concerned Internet service providers (ISPs) and Zoom Fibre users told MyBroadband this would result in substantial price hikes for most customers on its network.

Some sources estimated that over 70% of Zoom Fibre’s customers used its three entry-level products.

One prominent ISP told MyBroadband the adjustment would see 15Mbps customers pay up to R450 more per month after previously paying around R250 to R300.

20Mbps and 30Mbps customers were also facing price increases in the region of R250 to R400.

The issue was particularly sensitive in several West Coast towns, including Vredenburg, Saldanha, Langebaan, Hopefield, St Helena Bay, and Paternoster.

In these towns, Zoom Fibre is working as the official connectivity infrastructure partner of the Saldanha Bay Municipality.

The arrangement has made it difficult for other FNOs to move into the region to compete, especially because the municipality demands microtrenching under roads instead of the duct-based trenching.

Ducts allow several FNOs to lay cables to homes and businesses without trenching multiple times.

Since Zoom Fibre announced the changes, multiple customers have contacted MyBroadband about Zoom Fibre and the Saldanha Bay deal.

Several took issue with the company heavily promoting its Zoom Flex prepaid product, which still offers 15Mbps and 20Mbps speeds but is limited to particular areas.

In addition, ISPs told MyBroadband that this product was not well managed and that it frequently experienced delays with activating or deactivating customers on the service.

Small but welcome relief

Langebaan Waterfront

In nearly two months since industry sources and customers started notifying MyBroadband about the adjustments, Zoom Fibre has not provided any feedback on the reasons for the substantial overhaul.

Several ISPs said they had contacted Zoom Fibre to raise their concerns about the adjustments, but assumed it would proceed with the changes after not receiving feedback for some time.

MyBroadband also raised the development with the Internet Service Providers Association (Ispa).

The organisation said it would “seek to engage” with Zoom Fibre to better understand its approach and address any material concerns about the impact the adjustments would have on consumer choice and competition.

In late April 2025, a Zoom Fibre customer reported that their ISP had notified them that they would remain on the 30Mbps package.

Instead of being pushed to the 50Mbps package at R698 per month, they will be paying R475 per month. That was after a R50 price increase on their 30Mbps plan.

While still a substantial 12% increase, this was far better than the 64% hike that would have applied had they been moved to the 50Mbps product.

MyBroadband subsequently followed up with Zoom Fibre, which confirmed the 30Mbps package was staying — but only for existing customers. 50Mbps will be the minimum for new users.

15Mbps and 20Mbps customers will still be forced to upgrade to 30Mbps, but the price difference will be substantially less than if they had to move to the 50Mbps plan.

That said, many 15Mbps and 20Mbps customers will still be paying roughly R200 more per month.

Unfortunately, alternative FNOs will not be an option for many customers, considering Zoom Fibre’s title as Saldanha Bay’s official connectivity partner.

Their most affordable uncapped alternatives under R500 will be fixed-LTE or fixed-5G packages, where available.

The FNO also appears to have abandoned a plan to downgrade its 1Gbps customers to 500Mbps speeds.

While the reasons for the substantial FTTH overhaul at Zoom Fibre remain unclear, several sources close to the matter have claimed the company is in deep financial trouble.

One former employee alleged that the company had retrenched nearly 20 staff in the past six weeks and that few technicians remained to attend to infrastructure problems.

Zoom Fibre did not respond to requests for comment.