Tough luck for users who want to downgrade to new affordable fibre plans in South Africa

While existing fibre customers may be upset over the practice, it is not unusual for fibre network operators (FNOs) to sell exclusive deals on certain products to new customers.

Two major FNOs recently introduced affordable fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) packages for middle — to higher-income customers, with speeds slower than their previous entry-level offerings.

South Africa’s second-largest FNO, Telkom subsidiary Openserve, rolled out a symmetric 30Mbps FTTH product this past month, whereas its slowest and most affordable package has been a 50/25Mbps line.

The country’s sixth-largest operator — Octotel — also rolled out a symmetric 25Mbps product, with less than half the download speeds of its 55Mbps entry-level offering.

Several major Internet service providers (ISPs) are selling these products at around R500 or less, making them attractive options for many cash-strapped households.

While bandwidth demands have increased in recent years due to the rising popularity of video streaming and online gaming, 25Mbps and 30Mbps are more than sufficient speeds for many households’ needs.

However, the products are intended purely to grow the FNOs’ customer bases, not provide more affordable options to existing customers.

Existing Openserve or Octotel customers cannot downgrade from their current packages to access the new speeds — at least not if they want to remain with their current ISPs.

That is despite both networks forcing some of the same customers to upgrade to their respective 50Mbps and 55Mbps packages from packages with similar speeds as the new offerings not too long ago.

Many MyBroadband forum members were disappointed that downgrading to the new products was not possible. One reader also had sharp criticism for the move.

“How do these guys do this? You abandon the initial customer base that actually brought you money to expand your operations and you focus on the new customers?” they said.

“This is such a disgusting tactic. Disrespecting and being disloyal to your current customers.”

At least one ISP has expressed concern that this practice would lead to customers hopping between ISPs so that they can qualify as a “new” user.

Sure enough, several MyBroadband and forum members advised that people cancel their existing packages and apply for the new products at another ISP to get access to the more affordable offerings.

Octotel responds

MyBroadband asked Octotel and Openserve why they were limiting these products to new customers.

According to Octotel, it was not possible for its existing customers to migrate to an alternative ISP to gain access to its product due to “necessary controls.”

The FNO explained that it worked closely with all its ISP partners who had retention concerns and had alternative options in place when or if required.

“The business rules governing the 25Mbps product does not limit the ISPs’ retention ability,” Octotel said.

“We have provided a number of products to ISPs to help them manage this and will continue to work closely with them in this regard.”

While Octotel did not state this explicitly, the implication was that customers who say they are cancelling due to affordability may be offered a cheaper package as a “last resort” to avoid switching to another ISP.

This is similar to how insurers may reduce a premium to try and retain customers who intend to cancel their coverage due to affordability.

Octotel said the purpose of its promotional 25Mbps package was to stimulate growth in the market and help its partner ISPs grow their customer bases.

“The efficacy of this product offering is being closely monitored, which will ultimately inform how the product, as well as its business rules, will be applied at the end of the promotional period,” Octotel said.

“The data gathered and customer sentiment over the six-month period will all help to inform the decisions taken if or how this product is positioned moving forward.”

Openserve did not respond to our query by the time of publication.

Other ISPs unbothered

MyBroadband also received input from ISPs who expressed little concern over this new strategy by Openserve and Octotel.

Cool Ideas product manager Robin Roux said that as much as the company would love to see all packages available to all customers, these types of deals go back many years.

“We try to be as transparent as we can about when and where these packages are available and any limitations imposed on them,” said Roux.

RSAWeb’s Home and Small Business Division head Wendy-Anne Bailey also said the model of offering new product variants exclusively to new customers was a standard practice.

“New product variants — particularly those that meet the needs of different usage profiles — are a positive step toward addressing the evolving demands of South African consumers,” she said.

“These entry-level products help RSAWeb to provide connectivity options to all — including individuals who are more price sensitive — which is aligned with our mission to help bridge the digital divide.”

Bailey said the “few” customers who expressed disappointment at not being able to access the new entry-level packages would continue to be supported with alternative solutions suited to their needs.

These viewpoints make sense considering ISPs also prefer that customers use higher-end packages, as the profit margins at the entry-level are razor thin.

Nowadays, there is little to separate entry-level and top-end packages in terms of input costs, with free local peering and cheaper international connectivity slashing the price of bandwidth fees.

That is why the price difference between a 25Mbps or 50Mbps package and a 1Gbps service on many FNOs is so small relative to the performance increase.

For example, Afrihost and Axxess sell a 25Mbps service on Metrofibre for R517 and R525 per month, respectively, while a 1Gbps package on Metrofibre from Afrihost is R1,297 per month.

Stated differently, you can pay roughly 2.5 times the price for 40 times the speed.

However, for many South African households, R1,300 per month, no matter the speed, is simply a bridge too far.