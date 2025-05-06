Best 100Mbps fibre prices in South Africa — From R749 per month

The cheapest 100Mbps fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) package from major networks and Internet service providers (ISPs) in South Africa is available from Herotel.

That is according to MyBroadband’s analysis of 100Mbps FTTH packages across the nine biggest fibre network operators (FNOs) in May 2025.

Small town-focused Herotel’s R749 product is the only one sold on a closed-access basis. That means only Herotel sells it, and it is not available through third-party ISPs.

Herotel argues that offering FTTH from end-to-end — from laying the infrastructure to billing the user — gives it an advantage in customer service capability and cost control.

The caveat to this approach is that customers cannot switch to another ISP if they are dissatisfied with Herotel’s service.

When it comes to open-access networks, consumers have a plethora of ISPs to choose from in South Africa, each competing with one another for customers.

Most major open-access FNOs, including Vumatel, Openserve, Octotel, Evotel, Zoom Fibre, and Vodacom, offer packages with 100Mbps download speeds.

Frogfoot and MetroFibre are the only exceptions. For our comparison, we used these two FNOs’ next-nearest packages with speeds over 100Mbps.

Overall, the most affordable package with a 100Mbps or comparable download speed was a Frogfoot 120/60Mbps product from RSAWeb, priced at R765 per month.

Frogfoot also had the most affordable average price of R837 across nine major ISPs.

The next most affordable was MetroFibre and Openserve, with average prices of R862 across the same nine ISPs.

However, MetroFibre had higher symmetric 150Mbps speeds on its packages. That means it offered better value than Openserve when measuring effective cost per Mbps of speed.

On the opposite end of the scale was Evotel, the FNO with an average price of R1,055 across seven ISPs. Vodacom was the second most expensive with an average price of R961.

The tables below compare the prices of 100Mbps FTTH products from major ISPs across the nine biggest fibre networks in the country.

Average 100Mbps prices per FNO — Lowest to highest

Ranking FNO Average price 1 Herotel R749 2 Frogfoot R837 3 MetroFibre R862 4 Openserve R862 5 Zoom Fibre R868 6 Vumatel R881 7 Octotel R897 8 Vodacom R961 9 Evotel R1,055

