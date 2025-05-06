Fibre6.05.2025

Best 100Mbps fibre prices in South Africa — From R749 per month

By

The cheapest 100Mbps fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) package from major networks and Internet service providers (ISPs) in South Africa is available from Herotel.

That is according to MyBroadband’s analysis of 100Mbps FTTH packages across the nine biggest fibre network operators (FNOs) in May 2025.

Small town-focused Herotel’s R749 product is the only one sold on a closed-access basis. That means only Herotel sells it, and it is not available through third-party ISPs.

Herotel argues that offering FTTH from end-to-end — from laying the infrastructure to billing the user — gives it an advantage in customer service capability and cost control.

The caveat to this approach is that customers cannot switch to another ISP if they are dissatisfied with Herotel’s service.

When it comes to open-access networks, consumers have a plethora of ISPs to choose from in South Africa, each competing with one another for customers.

Most major open-access FNOs, including Vumatel, Openserve, Octotel, Evotel, Zoom Fibre, and Vodacom, offer packages with 100Mbps download speeds.

Frogfoot and MetroFibre are the only exceptions. For our comparison, we used these two FNOs’ next-nearest packages with speeds over 100Mbps.

Overall, the most affordable package with a 100Mbps or comparable download speed was a Frogfoot 120/60Mbps product from RSAWeb, priced at R765 per month.

Frogfoot also had the most affordable average price of R837 across nine major ISPs.

The next most affordable was MetroFibre and Openserve, with average prices of R862 across the same nine ISPs.

However, MetroFibre had higher symmetric 150Mbps speeds on its packages. That means it offered better value than Openserve when measuring effective cost per Mbps of speed.

On the opposite end of the scale was Evotel, the FNO with an average price of R1,055 across seven ISPs. Vodacom was the second most expensive with an average price of R961.

The tables below compare the prices of 100Mbps FTTH products from major ISPs across the nine biggest fibre networks in the country.

Average 100Mbps prices per FNO — Lowest to highest

RankingFNOAverage price
1HerotelR749
2FrogfootR837
3MetroFibreR862
4OpenserveR862
5Zoom FibreR868
6VumatelR881
7OctotelR897
8VodacomR961
9EvotelR1,055

Package price breakdown

ISPDownload speedUpload speedMonthly price
Vumatel
Mweb100Mbps50MbpsR849
Afrihost100Mbps50MbpsR867
Webafrica100Mbps50MbpsR869
Supersonic100Mbps50MbpsR869
RSAWeb100Mbps50MbpsR885
Cool Ideas100Mbps50MbpsR889
Vox100Mbps50MbpsR895
Axxess100Mbps50MbpsR899
Telkom100Mbps100MbpsR910
Openserve
Webafrica100Mbps50MbpsR829
Supersonic100Mbps50MbpsR839
RSAWeb100Mbps50MbpsR845
Telkom100Mbps50MbpsR845
Vox100Mbps50MbpsR845
Afrihost100Mbps50MbpsR847
Axxess100Mbps50MbpsR885
Mweb100Mbps50MbpsR889
Cool Ideas100Mbps50MbpsR929
Herotel
Herotel100Mbps100MbpsR749
MetroFibre
RSAWeb150Mbps150MbpsR835
Mweb150Mbps150MbpsR839
Webafrica150Mbps150MbpsR839
Cool Ideas150Mbps150MbpsR849
Supersonic150Mbps150MbpsR849
Vox150Mbps150MbpsR875
Afrihost150Mbps150MbpsR877
Axxess150Mbps150MbpsR895
Telkom150Mbps150MbpsR899
Frogfoot
RSAWeb120Mbps60MbpsR765
Webafrica120Mbps60MbpsR769
Supersonic120Mbps60MbpsR779
Axxess120Mbps60MbpsR795
Afrihost120Mbps60MbpsR797
Vox120Mbps60MbpsR847
Mweb120Mbps60MbpsR909
Cool Ideas120Mbps120MbpsR919
Telkom120Mbps120MbpsR949
Octotel
Webafrica100Mbps100MbpsR859
Axxess100Mbps100MbpsR865
RSAWeb100Mbps100MbpsR865
Afrihost100Mbps100MbpsR877
Supersonic100Mbps100MbpsR899
Vox100Mbps100MbpsR899
Mweb100Mbps100MbpsR919
Cool Ideas150Mbps150MbpsR989
Evotel
Supersonic125Mbps125MbpsR899
Axxess125Mbps125MbpsR925
Webafrica125Mbps125MbpsR989
Cool Ideas125Mbps125MbpsR1,079
Mweb125Mbps125MbpsR1,119
Vox125Mbps125MbpsR1,139
RSAWeb125Mbps125MbpsR1,145
Afrihost125Mbps125MbpsR1,147
Zoom Fibre
Cool Ideas100Mbps100MbpsR779
Webafrica100Mbps100MbpsR829
Afrihost100Mbps100MbpsR867
Axxess100Mbps100MbpsR895
Mweb100Mbps100MbpsR895
Supersonic100Mbps100MbpsR899
Vox100Mbps100MbpsR909
Vodacom
Vox100Mbps100MbpsR899
Webafrica100Mbps100MbpsR899
Supersonic100Mbps100MbpsR945
Mweb100Mbps100MbpsR949
Axxess100Mbps100MbpsR999
Cool Ideas100Mbps100MbpsR999
Afrihost100Mbps100MbpsR1,037
