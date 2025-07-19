The woman in charge of South Africa’s most important fixed-line network operator

Beauty Apleni took on the CEO role at Telkom’s wholesale fixed-line division, Openserve, on 1 July 2025, putting her in charge of the country’s most important fixed-line network operator.

Openserve owns South Africa’s largest fixed-line network and manages the core infrastructure underpinning much of the country’s DSL broadband, landline telephone services, and fibre connectivity.

Without Openserve’s infrastructure, much of the Internet and voice traffic in South Africa wouldn’t be possible.

Additionally, it acts as a wholesale provider to Internet service providers in South Africa and is crucial in enabling broadband competition in the country.

Part of Telkom, Openserve has a national footprint, and its infrastructure supports corporate networks, financial and government institutions, and security and emergency services.

“As I take on this new chapter, I am acutely aware of the significance of Openserve within the Telkom Group and the vital role we play in enabling South Africa’s digital future,” Apleni said.

Apleni took over as Openserve chief executive from acting CEO Selby Khuzwayo, who had served on an interim basis since December 2024.

“I am incredibly honoured and excited to step into the role of CEO at Openserve,” she said.

“Walking into our offices and being greeted by colleagues from across the business was a moment I will never forget.”

Apleni has an extensive history with Telkom, a company she joined as an IT intern in 2000 after completing a Bachelor of Science Computer Science degree through Nelson Mandela University in 1999.

She has since held numerous leadership roles within the Telkom Group and Cybernest, the brand name used by Telkom Business for its data centre services.

Apleni spent four years and 11 months in executive positions at Cybernest. Her first role was executive for IT services and service management in the sales and marketing division.

She served in the role from March 2010 until December 2012, during which time she helped develop Cybernest’s outsourcing operating model and outsourcing capabilities.

Apleni became an executive for service delivery and solutions design in Cybernest’s operations division in January 2013, where she served until January 2015.

Telkom CIO to Openserve CEO

Openserve staff rolled out the red carpet for incoming CEO Beauty Apleni on her first day as CEO

Before wrapping up at Cybernest, Apleni started working as the Telkom executive in charge of integrating Cybernest into BCX, which Telkom acquired in 2015.

She was in the transitional role for five months from September 2014 to January 2015, before being appointed CIO of the Telkom Group IT division’s retail business.

“I directed end-to-end IT delivery for the Telkom retail business and ensured strategy alignment, service delivery, and service management of the IT business,” she wrote on LinkedIn.

Apleni served in the role for one year and seven months from February 2015 to August 2016, after which she became CTIO of Telkom’s consumer and small business division in September 2016.

During her three years and two months as CTIO, Apleni oversaw the division’s overall technology, digital, and infrastructure initiatives.

She highlighted several notable achievements during this time, including delivering the first fully cloud-hosted mobile architecture in South Africa, and leading Telkom’s 2G network shutdown strategy.

Apleni was appointed chief technology and sales officer in Telkom’s consumer business in November 2019 — a role she held for two years and eight months.

“I was responsible for operational execution across Telkom’s consumer value chain, from network operations to customer fulfilment and digital experience,” she said.

Her notable achievements in the role include improving cost efficiency and service levels, and enhancing delivery times for fibre and mobile installations.

Telkom appointed Apleni as group executive for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the Telkom Corporate Centre in July 2022.

She remained in the role for nine months before becoming chief of staff for strategy and M&A in April 2023.

As chief of staff, Apleni provided strategic leadership and managed operational alignment across the Telkom Group.

This included supporting the CEO and executive team by overseeing strategy development, investor relations, capital market engagements, and mergers and acquisitions.

During her time in the role, Apleni notably led the successful R6.75-billion disposal of Telkom’s towers business, Swiftnet.

She worked as chief of staff until June 2025, when she was appointed CEO of Openserve, effective 1 July 2025.

“She will drive the continuing growth and adoption of Openserve’s fibre network in pursuit of Telkom’s data-led strategy,” the Telkom Group said.

Telkom Group CEO Serame Taukobong said Apleni’s appointment is evidence of Telkom’s commitment to leadership continuity, robust succession planning, and dedication to developing talent from within.

“Beauty’s experience and strong knowledge of our businesses, M&A, and the ICT industry place her in an excellent position to lead the growth and sustainability of Openserve going forward,” said Taukobong.

“I have no doubt she will make a valuable contribution to sustaining the wave of momentum, driving the group forward in a complex operating environment.”