Good news about affordable fibre Internet in South Africa

Two major Internet service providers (ISPs) believe that Vodacom’s acquisition of a stake in the holding company of Vumatel and DFA, Maziv, will expand affordable fibre Internet connectivity in South Africa.

The Competition Commission recently surprised the industry by announcing its support for the deal, which will see Vodacom acquire a 30% share in Maziv for R11 billion, via a mix of cash and fibre assets.

The commission previously recommended that the Competition Tribunal block the deal, despite protracted negotiations with the parties regarding extensive conditions to finalise the transaction.

In October 2024, three years after the deal was first announced, the Competition Tribunal prohibited the transaction following an extensive hearing lasting 26 days.

A 374-page document published several months later explained the reasons for the decision, which was primarily that it would substantially prevent or lessen competition in South Africa’s fibre and mobile sector.

In addition, the Tribunal was concerned that the transaction would “chill” competition with fixed wireless access providers and create bundling opportunities that would give the companies an edge over competitors.

However, the Competition Commission reached an agreement with Vodacom and Maziv on revised conditions that it believes will substantially remedy the competition concerns.

These conditions included expanding Maziv’s capital expenditure commitment and extending it to five years after the merger, ensuring it remained incentivised to service third-party telecoms players.

The new conditions also promote competition between FTTH and FWA through enhanced coverage commitments.

The Tribunal’s decision must now be overturned in the Competition Appeals Court, which heard the matter on 22 July 2025. The longstop date for completing the transaction is 30 September 2025.

Vodacom and Maziv owner CIVH have argued the deal would enable further expansion of fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) connectivity into poorer communities, helping to bridge the digital divide and grow the economy.

Open-access model remains essential

MyBroadband asked major third-party ISPs that sell FTTH packages for their perspectives on the transaction and what it would mean for the industry.

Mweb and Webafrica spokesperson Greg Wright told MyBroadband that the ISPs were excited for the deal to finally come to a head and were very supportive of it.

“It’ll provide the investment necessary to generate the renewed and much-needed FTTH build so we can continue to move towards connecting every South African to fibre,” Wright said.

Wright emphasised that the industry was hopeful that the Competition Commission’s conditions would ensure Vumatel’s network remained open access.

“This is the model that Vumatel pioneered in South Africa and which ultimately enabled them to become the largest FTTH network operator,” Wright said.

“It allows fibre network operators (FNOs) to focus on rapid build programmes to deploy fibre while ISPs focus on connecting and supporting customers.”

Wright said this model had also created a healthy market where South Africans can subscribe to “world-class” Internet for a few hundred rand per month.

“The only concern that we have is that every South African household, both rich and poor, should have access to FTTH technology as fast, reliable internet is an essential service,” Wright said.

Wright said that many FNOs had pulled back on investments in new builds in recent years. This was due in part to the industry waiting on the outcome of the Vodacom-Maziv transaction.

Experts believe that the competition authorities’ attitude towards the deal could set the tone for future fibre-related acquisitions and mergers in the industry.

These types of transactions could be key to unlocking funding and expanding fibre connectivity into poorer areas, including townships and rural communities.

Wright said the rollout slowdown had resulted in ISPs competing to win customers from a smaller pool than would be the case if there were investment.

“We’re currently still seeing strong customer growth, but this number would be far higher if FNOs were building.”