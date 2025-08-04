First home fibre with speeds over 1Gbps launching in South Africa soon

One of South Africa’s largest fibre network operators (FNOs) is close to launching the country’s first fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) packages with speeds higher than 1Gbps.

The FNO recently told MyBroadband it had completed proof-of-concept trials with partner Internet service providers (ISPs), and their responses have been positive.

While the FNO preferred not to be named, it is among the largest providers by homes passed and connected.

1Gbps has been the fastest FTTH speed available to the general public in South Africa for more than a decade. Aside from Openserve and Evotel, all of the top providers offer 1Gbps FTTH packages.

A 1Gbps Internet connection can support download speeds of up to 120 megabytes per second, fast enough to download a Netflix-quality 4K movie in less than five minutes or a 100GB game in roughly 14 minutes.

While 1Gbps is more than suitable for most households’ bandwidth requirements, many FNOs in other countries offer faster speeds.

For example, Google Fiber offers residential customers in the US symmetric speeds of up to 8Gbps, while several European operators sell 10Gbps lines.

A 10Gbps Internet connection would be able to download a Netflix-quality 4K video in less than 30 seconds and a 100GB game in less than two minutes.

Vumatel previously aimed to roll out a 10Gbps FTTH service in April 2021 following a four-week trial with ISPs.

However, it backtracked on this plan despite reporting that testing had gone well. Four years later, it has not confirmed the reasons for scrapping the launch.

Cool Ideas co-founder Paul Butschi previously shared the speed test results of one of Vumatel’s 10Gbps connections with MyBroadband.

The maximum speed he had achieved was 4.3Gbps, despite using industry-grade networking equipment and multi-threaded downloads.

However, the limits may have been due to capacity issues at various points along the line of communication between his device and the servers hosting the data, rather than Vumatel’s network.

Vumatel’s pullback could purely be due to its shift in focus to the lower-income market, which it believes is the next frontier for fibre customer growth in South Africa.

FNOs split on demand for 1Gbps+ speeds

Trenching of fibre cabling

In March 2025, two other major FNOs — MetroFibre and Frogfoot — told MyBroadband they had no immediate plans to offer speeds over 1Gbps.

MetroFibre explained that 250Mbps to 1Gbps was sufficient for servicing data-intensive applications commonly used by its customers.

It pointed out that one of the big issues was that a lot of fibre infrastructure in the country used GPON technology, which generally supports download speeds of up to 2.5Gbps.

FNOs would have to roll out XGS-PON or 10-Gigabit PON technology to offer symmetrical download and upload speeds of 10Gbps.

MetroFibre is future-proofing its network for XGS-PON, but it does not plan to roll out packages with speeds over 1Gbps in 2025.

Frogfoot expects a gradual shift towards the higher speeds currently available before the 1Gbps ceiling is breached. It will not roll out packages faster than 1Gbps until at least March 2026.

Octotel and Purple Forest were the only FNOs that seemed interested in launching a product with speeds over 1Gbps.

Afrihost senior manager Mark Maritz told MyBroadband he had been testing a 10Gbps home line from the latter since August 2024.

However, Maritz believed that due to hardware and device limits, 10Gbps would not be the next top-end speed.

He said the local industry was very close to rolling out a 2.5Gbps product, which he believes will be the new most popular top-end option.

Octotel chief operating officer Scott Cunningham was also convinced that there is demand for higher bandwidth premium services with speeds between 2Gbps and 10Gbps.

“This has been closely reviewed, and in our opinion, there would be an increasing demand once the product is presented to the market,” Octotel said.