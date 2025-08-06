Prominent South African fibre company in over R800-million network upgrade

Dark Fibre Africa (DFA) says it is nearing the completion of the first phase of a national network upgrade and future-proofing project that has already cost R800 million since 2023.

The open-access wholesale fibre link company began migrating existing customer services onto this upgraded infrastructure in July 2025.

DFA parent Maziv’s chief operations officer, Dewald Booysen, acknowledged that DFA had experienced challenges in recent years due to increased service interruptions and some infrastructure fatigue.

MyBroadband first reported about the problems DFA experienced on its network in early January 2023 after receiving numerous reports from its customers about network instability and downtime.

A large DFA customer told MyBroadband at the time that DFA’s fibre network used to be stable but deteriorated rapidly towards the end of 2022.

They said the network problems were so significant that DFA could not meet its service level agreements for numerous clients. This forced DFA to halt installations until further notice.

Another customer said his ISP informed him about major problems on the DFA network and indicated that a DFA technician would visit them to investigate. The technician never arrived.

The network issues became so severe that the DFA network operations centre started to respond to faults with a generic message.

In a November 2022 message to customers, DFA said it had seen a “variety of challenges which are adversely impacting our network performance in the Gauteng South Region.”

However, while its focus was on the Gauteng South region, DFA customers in other areas also reported problems.

DFA also said at the time that it had implemented an emergency network rehabilitation programme to limit the increase in service interruptions.

After MyBroadband’s initial report, DFA disputed that it was experiencing widespread service problems and said it was conducting upgrades to modernise and “future-proof” its network.

It said these upgrades included replacing older network components and preparing the Johannesburg network for improved delivery times on new links.

However, Maziv and its majority shareholder, Remgro, have since confirmed that MyBroadband’s initial reporting was accurate.

DFA said this upgrade comes at a time when South Africa is experiencing a rapid evolution in technology adoption. This evolution is driving demand for faster, more robust, and scalable fibre networks.

It said the speed of artificial intelligence adoption, convergence of technologies, and changes in customer demands have necessitated an innovative pivot away from traditional network designs.

“This ongoing investment represents a fundamental redesign of our network architecture that will enable vastly improved connectivity in an increasingly complex digital world,” said Booysen.

“The pace of change in how businesses use technology required not only more capacity and speed to market but a rethink of the network architecture itself.”

Phased upgrades

DFA said it had structured the rollout in three phases:

Phase 1: Focuses on Gauteng, with the migration of existing services from 1 July 2025 and continuing over the next 12–24 months.

Focuses on Gauteng, with the migration of existing services from 1 July 2025 and continuing over the next 12–24 months. Phase 2: Extends into the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal over the following year.

Extends into the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal over the following year. Phase 3: Covers the rest of the national network over two to three years, ensuring consistent long-term performance as demand continues to grow.

Its first major investment was a R400-million Dry Underground Distribution Cabinet (DUDC) deployment in August 2023.

This supports higher fibre volumes linked to access services across both its dark and managed products, faster service delivery, and improved resilience.

DFA explained that access services refer to the portion of the fibre network that resides within the customer’s premises.

The DUDC upgrade laid the groundwork for DFA’s national network modernisation and upgrade programme.

DFA also made simultaneous investments in digital automation, improved incident management, and partner consolidation to increase operational efficiency, reduce fault-to-circuit ratios, and accelerate service delivery.

It said one of the key motivators for the business was the implementation of greater incident management efficiency.

Upgraded digital systems provide real-time reporting on incidents and fault maintenance, and greater accuracy in providing mean time to repair and service restoration commitments.

“To achieve this, we also kicked off a partner and contractor consolidation drive, improving accountability and consistency in customer experience,” Booysen said.

“Together with automation at the Network Operations Centre, this helped us improve our response to daily network incidents.”

New architecture to meet increased demand

DFA said the project was about more than increasing capacity to support volumes. It enhanced the fundamental architecture through new design and network separation.

The new access network, supported by an upgrade of DFA’s core fibre network between nodes, creates better network separation needed to support the higher volumes for access services.

DFA said it also revitalised the original fibre network supporting point-to-point dark services, which was key to maintaining and improving the stability of existing services, while enabling faster delivery of new access services.

High-touch services, such as end-user broadband (due to volumes), require fast delivery and flexibility.

Low-touch services require stable dark fibre links for long-term installations like mobile towers, and point-to-point services between data centres and customer sites.

“This has given us the ability to adapt and better manage both low-touch and high-touch environments,” Booysen said.

“The new network architecture is easier to manage and allows us to deploy services more efficiently.”

Additionally, DFA has introduced a new fibre management system to better track assets, improve record-keeping, streamline maintenance, and improve service delivery.

“This isn’t just an upgrade in network capacity, it is about transforming how the network operates so we can deliver faster, more robust services to keep pace with South Africa’s digital future,” Booysen said.