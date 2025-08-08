Big fibre changes coming in South Africa

South Africa’s fibre Internet industry should expect more significant business deals in the sector if Vodacom’s acquisition of a 30% stake in Vumatel and DFA parent Maziv proceeds.

The Competition Tribunal initially prohibited the deal, but after further negotiations between the parties and the Competition Commission, the deal is now before the Competition Appeals Court unopposed.

Vodacom and Maziv now await the outcome of a Competition Appeals Court hearing to reverse the Tribunal’s decision and permit the transaction to proceed.

The Internet Service Providers’ Association told MyBroadband that there seemed to be a “clear way forward” for the transaction to pass.

If successful, it anticipates that the market will see further consolidation in the coming years, including a potential deal between MTN and Telkom.

MTN previously discussed a potential buyout of Telkom in 2022. Telkom owns fibre network operator (FNO) Openserve, which is Vumatel’s nearest competitor in the fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) industry.

While the talks collapsed, Telkom CEO Serame Taukobong has kept the door open for future negotiations.

Ispa believes that the Maziv deal’s terms and conditions will provide a template for the approval of a similar MTN-Telkom transaction in the future.

MyBroadband also asked other major fibre network operators (FNOs) for their perspectives on the transaction.

MetroFibre chief commercial officer Dr. Christian Wirtz believes that if mergers and acquisitions in the fibre industry were successful, it would spur further investment in the sector.

“This is positive for the country, especially when it comes to digital inclusion and getting fibre connectivity into underserved areas,” Wirtz said.

“Consolidation is a natural evolution as the market matures, both on the FNO and Internet service provider (ISP) sides. This again is a natural evolution of any growing and highly competitive market.”

MetroFibre is also looking to acquire complementary networks and businesses to expand its network, where appropriate.

MetroFibre unbothered by Vumatel’s lead

Wirtz said MetroFibre was not concerned that the Vodacom-Maziv deal would have a negative impact on its plans, despite bolstering Vumatel’s expansion strategy.

“In terms of our competitive strategy, and as an open-access network, MetroFibre has never worked on an ‘overbuild’ strategy and we have no intention of competing on this basis,” said Wirtz.

However, he cautioned that the effectiveness of the conditions the Competition Commission had set could only be determined later.

“The real test lies in whether the conditions are met, adhered to and monitored down the line,” Wirtz said.

MetroFibre is among several major FNOs that have slowed down fibre rollouts in recent years and focused on increasing active customer numbers in existing areas to boost revenues.

According to its latest fibre statistics, 34% of homes with access to MetroFibre’s FTTH network have an active line.

While Vumatel and Openserve have higher connectivity ratios, they include any home with a line drop as “connected,” whereas MetroFibre only counts those with active packages.

Wirtz acknowledged that there was an opportunity to roll out new fibre infrastructure in underserved areas.

However, he does not believe it would be good for MetroFibre’s business to participate in a new fibre “land grab”.

“We believe it to be economically inefficient to duplicate infrastructure in the same geographic area. Our focus is to maximise the uptake and saturation of our network,” Wirtz said.

“We are focusing on ‘sweating’ our assets to ensure better utilisation of our existing infrastructure and greater efficiencies.”

Mergers and acquisitions just one piece of the puzzle

Dr. Christian Wirtz, MetroFibre chief commercial officer

Wirtz explained that further fibre rollouts would also be funded using a combination of equity, debt, and internally generated cash flow off the back of market opportunities and a solid track record in capital allocation.

“This is part of the reason why MetroFibre is focused on ‘sweating’ our existing assets and infrastructure,” Wirtz said.

Wirtz called on more mobile network operators to define strategies for offering compelling services in a converged world, where fibre connectivity is the most consistent and reliable form of Internet access.

“The bottom line is that fibre connectivity and penetration rates will continue to grow exponentially, driven by the growing demand for data, speed, and Internet of Things,” Wirtz said.

“We will continue to develop solutions for the changing needs of our customers, and specifically underserved communities that do not currently have fibre, near to our current network.”