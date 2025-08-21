South Africa’s fibre-to-the-shack battle is about to begin

Millions more homes are set to get uncapped fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) Internet in South Africa in the coming years, with informal settlements and townships being key targets in the expansion.

Recent research from BMIT shows that roughly 4.5 million households in South Africa have access to the technology, while about eight million “reachable” homes remain fibreless.

The early years of FTTH rollouts in South Africa were focused on affluent neighbourhoods, where the expansions made economic sense.

Over time, lowering component costs and economies of scale enabled FNOs to move into middle-income suburbs.

However, these areas are now congested with FTTH and other high-speed, high-capacity broadband solutions.

Fibre network operators (FNOs) are left with two options: “overbuild” in areas where there is already competition or look to underconnected locations for more growth.

Two major operators are likely to become key players in the growing FTTH market in low-income areas, including townships, which are regarded as a significant new revenue stream.

The recent approval of Vodacom’s acquisition of roughly a third of Vumatel and DFA parent Maziv is expected to boost Vumatel’s ambitions on this front.

The biggest FNO in the country currently offers the most affordable FTTH product — Vuma Key — which starts at R99 per month for a connection with 10Mbps download speeds and 5Mbps upload speeds.

Instead of trenching fibre to each home as it does with formal dwellings, it runs fibre in the ground to a central pole, from where it is suspended in the air to surrounding homes.

The product will only be available in areas where households earn less than R5,000 per month, which primarily restricts it to townships, including Alexandra in Gauteng and Kayamandi in the Western Cape.

As part of the Vodacom-Maziv deal’s conditions, Vumatel will be spending at least R10 billion over five years to expand fibre infrastructure, focusing on reaching one million new homes in low-income areas.

Although Vumatel is South Africa’s largest FNO by homes passed and connected, one provider is ahead of it in terms of coverage in townships.

The closest product to Vuma Key in terms of affordability is Fibertime. This service provides an uncapped 100Mbps FTTH service to townshop residents, paid for using weekly vouchers.

1,000 new homes added per day

Vuma Key trial in Alexandra: Vumatel mast with fibre drops.

At R35 per week, the effective daily cost of Fibertime is R5 a day. That works out to R150 to R155 per month, depending on whether it is a 30-day or 31-day month.

While not as affordable as Vuma Key, Fibertime has an advantage — it has already rolled out in 25 townships in five provinces.

Fibertime founder Alan Knott-Craig Jr, the son of Vodacom’s first CEO, recently announced the service had surpassed 150,000 homes connected since launching in April 2022.

He said that over 1,000 homes are being connected to Fibertime daily. If the company maintained this pace, its network would cover over 400,000 homes by April 2026 and two million by 2028.

Assuming an average of five people per household, an additional 10 million people will have access to uncapped fibre Internet through Fibertime’s rollout within three years

Fibertime’s expansion is driven by funding from Java Capital. To date, it has spent roughly R750 million in its FTTH rollout in townships. Knott-Craig anticipates this will grow to R9 billion by 2028.

The firm could face pressure following the Vodacom-Maziv transaction. However, while overbuilding is not ideal for expanding reach, it can be beneficial for end-users.

In addition to competition at the ISP-level, FNOs must compete on pricing in areas where more than one offers connection.

Both Vumatel and Fibertime have launched services in the same townships where the other operator rolled out first — showing a willingness to battle it out for customers.

Other major FNOs

South Africa’s other major FNOs do not currently offer products that can compete with Vuma Key and Fibertime — at least in terms of price.

Several have launched more flexible prepaid products to cater for households with less predictable incomes.

These products include Frogfoot Air, Openserve Web Connect, and MetroFibre MetroConnect, with monthly pricing starting well under R500.

Vumatel’s competing product in this segment is Vuma Reach, which is specifically for areas where most households earn between R5,000 and R30,000 a month.

The FNO has already passed around 1.1 million homes with Vuma Reach connectivity, with packages starting under R200 per month.