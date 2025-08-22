Top fibre network operator pumping R12-billion into South Africa

Maziv, the parent company of Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa, has announced a R12-billion investment into broadband infrastructure in South Africa over the next five years.

The capital expenditure is earmarked for broadband infrastructure expansion and maintenance, particularly in underserved areas, said Maziv Group CEO Dietlof Mare.

This includes fibre expansion into underserved low-income areas, clinics, libraries, and schools, building on Maziv’s existing school connectivity program that currently connects over 950 schools with free 1Gbps uncapped fibre.

Mare said the expansion would bring reliable, high-speed connectivity to spaces essential for learning, safety, and community development.

These commitments are coupled with open access requirements, affordable broadband options for low-income households, and transformation measures that support SMME growth, employee benefits, and community upliftment.

The R12-billion investment is a minimum amount that Maziv committed to as part of a set of conditions negotiated with the Competition Commission to approve Vodacom’s acquisition of a 30% stake in the company.

Vodacom and Remgro first announced the transaction in November 2021, revealing that Vodacom had made an offer to buy a stake in the fibre assets of Community Ventures Investment Holdings (CIVH).

Remgro holds a 57% stake in CIVH, of which Maziv is a subsidiary. Maziv was established primarily to facilitate the transaction.

After 20 months of negotiations with the Competition Commission about conditions to attach to the transaction to address anti-competitive concerns, the regulator rejected the deal.

The Competition Commission recommended in August 2023 that the transaction be prohibited. Vodacom and CIVH made their case before the Competition Tribunal, but it blocked the deal in October 2024.

This prompted backlash from the Minister of Trade, Industry, and Competition, Parks Tau, who said several important public interest conditions were attached to the transaction that would no longer be realised.

Tau, Vodacom, and Remgro applied to the Competition Appeal Court to challenge the Tribunal’s decision, prompting a new round of negotiations with the Competition Commission.

Remgro explained that Maziv needed the capital injection from a transaction like this to reduce its debt or slow down its fibre rollouts.

Under the transaction’s terms, Vodacom will pay between R11 billion and R13.5 billion for a 30% stake in Maziv. It will also contribute its residential and metro fibre assets, which will immediately become open access.

With this investment, Remgro said Maziv will be able to pay down debt, release a dividend, and accelerate its township rollout in South Africa.

Negotiating more conditions

The Commission and merger parties came to an agreement in July, and the competition watchdog allowed the case to proceed to the Competition Appeals Court unopposed, which overturned the Tribunal’s decision in August 2025.

In their settlement with the Competition Commission, the merger parties agreed to concessions that would further limit Vodacom’s influence over Maziv and expand their capital expenditure commitments.

“The approval follows extensive negotiations between the merging parties and the Competition Commission, resulting in revised conditions intended to strike a balance between encouraging investment and safeguarding fair competition,” Maziv said.

With the merger transaction approved, Maziv said it was prioritising accessibility and affordability as a cornerstone of its rollout strategy.

Equally important is its pledge to maintain open access and non-discrimination across its network. Conditions attached to the merger transaction ensure smaller Internet service providers retain access to fibre infrastructure.

Commitments to enterprise development, employee empowerment, and SMME growth are central to the agreement, which Maziv said reflects the importance of growing the sector while making it more equitable.

These initiatives are expected to generate new job opportunities, unlock entrepreneurial opportunities, and build long-term economic resilience and inclusivity in local communities.

“This merger is not just about growth, it’s about building an equitable digital future for all South Africans, whether it’s the maths teacher in Mitchell’s Plain tutoring children online, or the gogo in Alexandra helping her grandchildren with homework,” said Mare.

“With this approval, regulatory work in progress and capital that will become available, we are ready to scale our fibre network, extend affordable uncapped fibre access and create lasting economic value.”

Mare said their focus now was to ensure South African communities and businesses reap the benefits of world-class connectivity.

“This approval marks a pivotal milestone in South Africa’s telecoms evolution,” said Mare.

“It frees us to harness substantial capital and accelerate fibre rollout while embedding the customer-centric conditions we have championed from the start.”

Maziv noted that the merger remains subject to final regulatory sign-off from the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) and said it was actively engaging with the regulator to ensure swift final approval.

Icasa had previously supported the transaction by approving the transfer of ownership of DFA’s network and service licences to Maziv. Control of the licences transferred to Vodacom.

“We are confident of a positive outcome,” said Mare.

“Our regulatory engagement has been transparent and constructive, and we will engage constructively to secure the final approval and begin delivery on the promises to South Africans.”