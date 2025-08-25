Vumatel owner has big plans for affordable fibre in South Africa

Maziv’s rapid expansion into lower-income areas will begin immediately after the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) gives it the green light.

In an interview with MyBroadband, Maziv CEO Dietlof Mare said it had taken almost four years to get approval for Vodacom’s investment in the company, but the real work began now.

Mare said the real work is rolling out fast, unlimited Internet access to every household in South Africa that a fibre connection can feasibly reach.

“There are over 6 million homes covered by fibre at this point,” said Mare. “The goal is to cover as close to the 18.5 million households in South Africa as possible.”

While Vodacom’s investment will allow them to proceed with their rollout at speed, Mare said this was not a task for one fibre network operator.

“We, as a country, have to get to those 9 million households that earn less than R5,000 per month. I can never get to all of them on my own,” he said.

However, he said it would take players operating at sufficient scale to roll out at low enough cost to drive down prices.

Mare said they were hopeful that Icasa would give final approval for Vodacom’s acquisition of an up to 34.95% stake soon.

He explained that they believe it would entail a relatively simple filing of a change in shareholding on their network and service licences.

Once approved, he said they would rapidly expand their footprint in middle-income (R5,000 to R30,000 per month) and low-income areas from just over 1 million to 2 million households.

That would be for a start. He said they have committed to a R12-billion infrastructure investment over five years, counting from 1 April 2025.

This would have a cascading effect on all the contractors involved in fibre rollouts, including those who handle the civil works and fibre installations.

Mare’s remarks come two weeks after the Competition Appeal Court endorsed a settlement between the Competition Commission and the merging parties, Vodacom, Maziv, and Remgro.

A deal nearly four years in the making

Vodacom and Remgro first announced the transaction in November 2021, revealing that Vodacom had made an offer to buy a stake in the fibre assets of Community Ventures Investment Holdings (CIVH).

Remgro holds a 57% stake in CIVH, of which Maziv is a subsidiary. Maziv was established primarily to facilitate the transaction.

After 20 months of negotiations with the Competition Commission about conditions to attach to the transaction to address anti-competitive concerns, the regulator rejected the deal.

The Competition Commission recommended in August 2023 that the transaction be prohibited. Vodacom and CIVH made their case before the Competition Tribunal, but it blocked the deal in October 2024.

This prompted backlash from the Minister of Trade, Industry, and Competition, Parks Tau, who said several important public interest conditions were attached to the transaction that would no longer be realised.

Tau, Vodacom, and Remgro applied to the Competition Appeal Court to challenge the Tribunal’s decision, prompting a new round of negotiations with the Competition Commission.

Remgro explained that Maziv needed the capital injection from a transaction like this to reduce its debt or slow down its fibre rollouts.

Under the transaction’s terms, Vodacom will pay between R11 billion and R13.5 billion for a 30% stake in Maziv. It will also contribute its residential and metro fibre assets, which will become open access.

With this investment, Remgro said Maziv will be able to pay down debt, release a dividend, and accelerate its township rollout in South Africa.