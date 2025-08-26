Truth about fibre networks in South Africa

When Vodacom first announced its proposed acquisition of a 30% stake in the owner of Vumatel and DFA in 2021, fibre network operators in South Africa were rolling out to 400,000 new homes every quarter.

As the transaction languished before competition authorities, fibre deployments plummeted to where they are now laying cable to under 80,000 homes per quarter.

“Basically, the whole industry has slowed down,” Maziv CEO Dietlof Mare told MyBroadband in a recent interview. Maziv owns Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa (DFA).

However, Mare said things appeared to have improved, and large mergers and acquisitions were being adjudicated more quickly in South Africa.

This bodes well for South Africa, as Mare said that to drive down costs and reach unserved and underserved areas, operators must have access to capital to roll out at sufficient scale.

MyBroadband reported about the slowdown in fibre deployments last year, with only Frogfoot and Telkom’s Openserve still rolling out fixed-line infrastructure at any pace in South Africa.

However, even though Openserve is rolling out faster than the rest of the field, it has also slowed down its fibre infrastructure investments.

In its annual financial results published in June, Telkom revealed that it further reduced its capital expenditure (capex), including cutting fibre investments by R203 million.

This represents a 12.7% reduction from Telkom’s R1.59 billion fibre capex last year, to R1.39 billion. Its overall capex decreased marginally from R6.13 billion to R6.09 billion.

Stated differently, Telkom slashed its fibre capex budget to invest in other areas, such as its core and mobile networks.

The reason most of South Africa’s fibre operators cut back on their spending is simple — they could. Since Vumatel was no longer aggressively investing in its network, everyone else could coast for a while.

Sweating the assets

Vumatel is by far the largest residential fibre operator in South Africa, having overtaken former fixed-line monopoly Telkom in 2019.

With the pressure off to keep pace or catch up to Vumatel, the rest of the industry could focus on driving up their connectivity rates — the ratio of connected customers to all homes covered by fibre.

Mare explained that much of the industry was operating below their break-even points for active customers because of how aggressively everyone rolled out.

“Currently, all the models work on an uptake ratio of between roughly 50% and 60% to actually cover the cost of your investment,” he said.

MetroFibre chief commercial officer Dr. Christian Wirtz previously told MyBroadband they had been and would continue to focus on driving uptake.

“We are focusing on ‘sweating’ our assets to ensure better utilisation of our existing infrastructure and greater efficiencies,” Wirtz said.

“Our focus is to maximise the uptake and saturation of our network.”

The following table summarises how many new homes South Africa’s major fibre operators covered in six months and their connectivity ratios.

Fibre network operator Homes passed Additions in ±6 months Homes connected and/or ready to go live Connectivity ratio Openserve 1,414,927 74,362 (+5.5%) 723,337 51.12% Vumatel 2,050,000 46,416 (+2.3%) 830,000 40.49% Frogfoot 406,000 26,000 (+6.4%) 169,000 41.63% MetroFibre 510,000 17,000 (+3.3%) 172,000 33.73% Octotel 372,000 12,000 (+3.2%) 121,800 32.74% Herotel 585,981 11,005 (+1.9%) 293,036 50.01% Zoom Fibre 191,636 636 (+0.3%) 65,100 33.97% Evotel 141,100 100 (+0.1%) 39,000 27.64% Vodacom 165,879 0 55,000 33.16% Rest of market 651,000 N/A 314,000 48.23% Openserve’s latest numbers are for June 2025. Herotel’s are for March 2025. Vumatel, MetroFibre, Frogfoot, and Rest of Market numbers were last updated in December 2024. The remaining figures were last reported in June 2024.

Return to 400,000 homes per day

It has been nearly four years since Vodacom and Remgro first announced that the mobile operator had made an offer to buy a stake in the fibre assets of Community Ventures Investment Holdings (CIVH).

Remgro holds a 57% stake in CIVH, of which Maziv is a subsidiary. Maziv was established primarily to facilitate the transaction.

After 20 months of negotiations with the Competition Commission about conditions to attach to the transaction to address anti-competitive concerns, the regulator rejected the deal.

The Competition Commission recommended in August 2023 that the transaction be prohibited. Vodacom and CIVH made their case before the Competition Tribunal, but it blocked the deal in October 2024.

This prompted backlash from the Minister of Trade, Industry, and Competition, Parks Tau, who said several important public interest conditions were attached to the transaction that would no longer be realised.

These included rolling out fibre to townships, creating thousands of jobs in the process, and providing free Internet access to schools and other public institutions.

Tau, Vodacom, and Remgro applied to the Competition Appeal Court to challenge the Tribunal’s decision, prompting a new round of negotiations with the Competition Commission.

The parties reached an agreement with the Competition Commission on a set of expanded conditions attached to the deal, which the Competition Appeal Court endorsed two weeks ago.

While Maziv is awaiting final approval from the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa, Mare said he was ramping up rollouts from his own working capital, targeting 200,000 homes.

He said that Vumatel’s focus will be on middle and low–income households that earn under R30,000 per month, including rural areas, which fall under its Vuma Reach and Vuma Key networks.

“We have to get the industry to pick up and get back to 400,000 new homes per quarter,” Mare said.

Mare said that once that engine starts going, operators can build more affordably, driving costs down, which reduces prices to the end customer.

“The quicker the money can come in, the quicker I can build at scale and expand where we will build.”