South African fibre company hits world-first 1.6Tbps on a single wavelength

Dark Fibre Africa (DFA), in partnership with Ciena, has achieved a world first, successfully transmitting 1.6Tbps over a single wavelength while trialling Ciena’s WaveRouter technology on DFA’s network.

The 1.6Tbps link was achieved using DFA’s high-capacity core network over a 40km distance between Isando and Midrand, Johannesburg. The route chosen replicated a previous trial that achieved 400Gbps.

DFA said the successful trial sets a new Internet Protocol–optical convergence benchmark and prepares South Africa for the next wave of digital transformation.

“The trial was a resounding success, delivering a 1.6 Tbps link over 40km (and even 80km), with test traffic successfully passed,” it said.

“This proved DFA’s network can dramatically increase capacity and throughput, enabling faster, more efficient, and cost-effective connectivity across South Africa.”

Andreas Uys, chief technology officer at DFA-parent Maziv, said the enhancements improve the capability of DFA’s existing network.

“We can seamlessly onboard next-generation connectivity services in selected regions before scaling them nationwide,” said Uys.

DFA said WaveRouter will enable it to deliver greater scalability, flexibility, and sustainability by integrating 400Gbps, 800Gbps, and 1.6Tbps services within a single router.

“By combining Ciena’s state-of-the-art optical and routing technologies in a unified, multi-layer architecture, DFA can fully harness the advantages of coherent routing,” it said.

“Additionally, Ciena’s Navigator Network Control Suite provides DFA with one point of control to automate multi-layer network operations and scale wide area network traffic.”

The 1.6Tbps link comes after the first phase of DFA’s R800-million network upgrade, which included deploying Dry Underground Distribution Cabinets in high-density areas to speed up service delivery.

“We were able to deploy this groundbreaking technology because of the high quality of our newly upgraded fibre infrastructure and the robust design of our core network to handle the additional traffic,” said Uys.

Virginie Hollebecque, vice president of the EMEA region at Ciena, said DFA’s use of its technology is a bold step to support its customers’ growing connectivity needs.

“With Ciena’s optical and routing technologies, DFA is better positioned to deliver high-scale 400Gbps aggregation today while preparing its network to scale up to 1.6Tbps and beyond,” said Hollebecque.