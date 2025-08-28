Fibre maps for South Africa

Communications minister Solly Malatsi has announced that the South African government will embark on a public fibre mapping project to help cut costs and expand last-mile connectivity for state enterprises.

In a post on X/Twitter, the minister said he and electricity and energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa had agreed to begin the process, as many state entities run their own fibre lines for their operations.

“Often those lines run along the same corridors, which means parallel builds, higher costs, and spare capacity sitting unused while communities still wait for broadband,” Malatsi said.

“We agreed to begin the process of coordinating across the state in order to map public fibre, utilise spare capacity, and avoid duplicate builds.”

He said the ultimate goal is for the government to spend smarter and “turbocharge last-mile connectivity” for state-owned entities and surrounding communities.

This would align with South Africa’s digital transformation goals, which involve expanding broadband connectivity to more of the country’s residents.

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) allocated R710 million of its budget for the 2025/26 financial year to expand free Wi-Fi and public broadband.

This will be done through the SA Connect programme, which is expected to reach 5.5 million households by the end of 2026.

Malatsi announced the funding allocation while presenting his Budget Vote debate speech on 11 July 2025.

The funds will be used to accelerate the expansion of free broadband connectivity to schools, clinics, and rural communities with limited access to connectivity.

“Through SA Connect, we have provided broadband to 1.8 million households and supported 79 Internet service providers and SMMEs between October 2023 and March 2025,” said Malatsi.

“Between April 2023 and March 2025, Broadband Infraco connected 3,401 public Wi-Fi hotspots. With the infrastructure backbone now in place, we expect to reach 5.5 million households by the end of 2026.”

Universal access to broadband services in South Africa

The South African government launched the SA Connect project in 2013 to ensure universal access to broadband services for all residents and government facilities.

At the time, it estimated that this would include providing connectivity to roughly 80% of homes in the country, with only 10% of the population accessing the Internet via fibre or fixed-wireless connections.

The project is a combined effort between state-owned telecoms company Broadband Infraco and the State Information Technology Agency.

The government embarked on the project through a phased approach, with the first priority being connecting government facilities and the second being underserved households.

The R710-million allocation for the 2025/26 allocation followed a R1.6-billion injection in the 2024/25 financial year.

According to the DCDT’s annual performance plan, the funds were earmarked for the project’s second phase, which kicked off in April 2024.

“There will be a concerted effort to expand access to secure digital infrastructure and services by coordinating the implementation of the revamped SA Connect Model,” the plan stated.

The department hoped to achieve an 80% broadband access rate for citizens by the end of 2024, allocating R1.6 billion of its budget to help reach the goal.

This represented an ambitious revision to the department’s goals. It previously aimed for 80% connectivity by 2030.

However, it should be noted that Broadband Infraco, one of the key players behind the project, is facing major financial difficulties.

It has lost R459 million in its past four financial years, and the communications department said it was technically insolvent as of November 2024.

With a liquidity ratio less than one, the state-owned telecoms company’s assets were insufficient to cover its long-term liabilities, and it couldn’t settle its short-term liabilities.

The department also warned that Broadband Infraco didn’t have the capital to realise the growth plans necessary to generate positive cash flows anytime soon.