Big change for home fibre speeds in South Africa

South African fibre network operator (FNO) Octotel has announced the commercial readiness of the country’s first open-access home and business fibre products offering speeds over 1Gbps.

The imminent rollout of the products follows the successful deployment and testing of Octotel’s 1-10Gbps XGS-PON (10 Gigabit Symmetrical Passive Optical Network).

Octotel said the launch would make it the first open-access FNO in South Africa to deliver next-generation multi-gigabit fibre connectivity packages.

It said that the products would set a new benchmark for speed, reliability, and symmetrical bandwidth for consumers and businesses alike.

According to Octotel CEO Trevor van Zyl, the achievement marked a pivotal moment for South African Internet connectivity.

“This isn’t merely about raw speed; it’s about unlocking true symmetrical bandwidth, ultra-low latency, and the robust, premium infrastructure required to propel South Africa into the next wave of digital innovation,” Van Zyl said.

Octotel has concluded extensive trials of its XGS-PON service with a select group of prominent Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and diverse early-adopter customers.

“These included heavy streamers, competitive gamers, remote workers, and cloud-reliant businesses,” Octotel said.

Octotel head of engineering Koos Myburgh explained that delivering speeds over 1Gbps required a foundational evolution of the network.

“Our successful trial was spearheaded by critical network enhancements that represent a natural progression in fibre technology, ensuring our infrastructure is truly future-ready,” Myburgh said.

To test its XGS-PON network, Octotel provided trial customers with state-of-the-art hardware, including a 10Gbps optical network terminal and Wi-Fi 7-capable router.

Participants tested a variety of packages, ranging from 2Gbps to 7Gbps. On a cabled connection, they achieved consistent speeds of up to 6.8Gbps.

On Wi-Fi, which can be subject to environmental interference and physical barriers, average speeds were still an impressive 3.2Gbps.

Myburg said that Octotel’s engineering team employed a rigorous testing methodology to validate the results.

Technicians performed OneCheck network validation for each user with the VIAVI NSC-200, a compact, hand-held device combining PON, Ethernet, and Wi-Fi test interfaces.

First-hand accounts

One of the test setups

One of the OneCheck test results

Trial customers have praised the service. Nic Tijirkalli, an Afrihost user in Sedgefield, said he was very impressed with the new technology’s speeds.

“It’s great to see speeds usually reserved for big cities now available for homes in smaller towns,” Tjirkalli said.

Atomic Access customer Dylan Rosser said the multi-gigabit speeds would help South African industries compete with the rest of the world.

Vanilla customer Justin Avenant said the trial showed that multi-gigabit fibre was no longer a pipedream that South Africans read about in foreign media.

“South Africa is on the cusp of standing amongst global leaders in connectivity,” he said.

Octotel said the new products will come standard with Hierarchical Quality of Service, which employs two levels of schedulers to guarantee optimal performance by consistently prioritising critical data traffic.

The 1-10Gbps XGS-PON services will soon be available through the FNO’s network of ISP partners, with specific pricing to be determined by individual ISPs.

Octotel said it was committed to ensuring the premium connectivity offered unparalleled value for the speeds and capabilities delivered, particularly considering the average market offering for high-speed business and consumer services.

The FNO encouraged interested businesses and consumers with high bandwidth demands to contact their preferred Octotel-enabled ISP to inquire about upcoming XGS-PON services and availability in their area.

“We believe this sets a new benchmark for connectivity in South Africa, opening doors for innovative services and an enhanced digital experience for consumers and businesses alike,” they said.

SMEs, in particular, will have access to advanced, high-speed services at affordable prices, which would have been out of reach previously. This will enable substantial growth opportunities with new products and services.