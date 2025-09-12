This ISP tells you how much more money it takes on your fibre line rental — and gives discounts to lighter users

Cape Town-based Internet service provider (ISP) Vanilla Internet does something unusually transparent for a fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) provider.

The ISP publishes the cost of leasing lines with major fibre network operators (FNOs) on its website, effectively showing customers how much extra they are paying specifically to cover its operating cost.

While the explosion of home fibre has made affordable and fast Internet accessible to millions more households in recent years, customers often have issues with pricing transparency.

To understand why this happens, one must consider the different roles of the two main businesses that make their revenues from FTTH customers.

The FNO pays for, rolls out, and maintains the physical fibre infrastructure. To make revenue, it leases lines on its network to ISPs.

The FNO offers a fixed line rental fee for each package speed. This will include the cost of providing that line with a profit margin.

ISPs are responsible for selling the lines to end-users, after-sales support, billing, and coordinating technical queries with FNOs, among other services.

To cover the cost of these activities, ISPs must charge an additional fee over and above the rental to cover costs associated with support staff, technical and billing systems, marketing, and more.

However, exactly how much extra they are adding to the line rentail is a secret with most ISPs, as some FNOs require that they sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs).

This becomes a problem when FNOs adjust their pricing, and ISPs have to follow suit. ISPs will often say they are simply passing on the cost of the FNO’s increase to their customers.

However, because they don’t share the actual cost of the line with their customers, there is no way of confirming whether this is true.

Therefore, it gets difficult to pinpoint how much of the increase can be blamed on the FNO, and how much is being added by the ISP.

Vanilla advertises the cost prices of all FNO products directly on its website. This is also passed directly on to the customer.

Transparency about line rentals

Screenshot from Vanilla Internet website showing Vumatel’s line rental fees.

Vanilla CEO Alan Levin told MyBroadband that he is up front with FNOs about publishing this information. It will not resell services from FNOs that use NDAs to keep their prices out of the public view.

“I don’t believe that they should be allowed to do that, and it’s certainly outside of the best practices document,” Levin said.

At the time of publication, the ISP’s website showed the line rental prices of Octotel, Openserve, Frogfoot, Vumatel, Lightspeed, Fibregeeks, Internect, and its own fibre network.

All of the additional costs of the packages are included in an “Uncapped data” fee. For example, on a Vumatel 100/100Mbps line, the line rental costs R748, while Vanilla’s markup is R349.

Vanilla Internet also takes a different approach to network management. It argues that high Internet speeds should be about a better experience and not about being able to consume more data.

In recent years, many ISPs have stopped monitoring usage on FTTH products as broadband capacity has become less of an issue.

Where certain heavy users may be consuming so much data that they are effectively costing the ISP extra money, the loss is made up by lighter users who are effectively paying more for less data.

In addition to having the cost of the more demanding users subsidised by lighter users, this can cause network bottlenecks.

Levin said that Vanilla Internet uses a unique and well-developed system to monitor usage so it can charge customers based on the value that they derive from the service.

While its uncapped premium bandwidth is truly unlimited and unthrottled, it manages usage with tiers based on average usage in typical environments.

The standard advertised uncapped data fee applies to those with average usage.

Higher-tier users are charged at a higher rate to ensure network quality remains premium for all users, while less demanding users are offered lower-priced packages.