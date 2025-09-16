First fibre over 1Gbps in South Africa — Launch dates and speeds to expect

Octotel expects to launch South Africa’s first fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) packages with speeds over 1Gbps next month, according to sources at Internet service providers (ISPs) that will sell the products.

The fibre network operator (FNO) recently announced the commercial readiness of its multi-gigabit FTTH packages following a successful proof-of-concept trial with select ISPs in Sedgefield.

The rollout requires upgrading networking equipment to 10 Gigabit Symmetrical Passive Optical Network technology, referred to as XGS-PON for short.

Octotel said the products would set a new benchmark for speed, reliability, and symmetrical bandwidth in the open-access fibre industry.

Using state-of-the-art hardware, including a 10Gbps optical network terminal and Wi-Fi 7–capable router, testers were able to achieve consistent speeds of up to 6.8Gbps.

At that speed, it would take roughly two minutes to download a 100GB game and less than 30 seconds to download a high-quality 4K movie.

ISPs planning to offer Octotel’s products have told MyBroadband that the fibre network operator expects to finalise its commercial pricing structure for the multi-gigabit packages.

“The goal is to ensure it’s competitive while supporting sustainable uptake and growth,” Octotel said.

As it stands, Octotel has not yet confirmed precisely what speeds it will offer, although it previously said it believed there was demand for 2Gbps to 10Gbps packages.

One source familiar with the trials told MyBroadband that the specific speeds that were tested were 2.5Gbps, 5Gbps, and 10Gbps.

One of the ISPs that will offer the service — Atomic Access — said it would design packages around all the new line speeds as they became available.

Atomic Access founder Joe Botha said a poll on the ISP’s Telegram channel showed most people were interested in a package with 2.5Gbps speeds.

Botha believes this was probably because they already had cabling and equipment for 2.5Gbps Ethernet speeds, the maximum throughput of GPON technology.

Afrihost senior manager Mark Maritz previously also said that the industry was “very close” to replacing 1Gbps with 2.5Gbps as the next top-end option.

Considering the limits of existing hardware and the inputs of the ISPs, a 2.5Gbps Octotel package coming to market seems very plausible.

Availability will depend on demand

Octotel technicians testing equipment

Several other FNOs have previously tested multi-gigabit packages with ISPs, but Octotel’s will be the first to roll out commercially.

Octotel is South Africa’s sixth-largest FNO and fifth-biggest open-access FNO, with more than 372,000 homes passed and 121,800 connected as of April 2025.

However, not all these households will immediately have access to its multi-gigabit packages.

Octotel has also informed ISPs that coverage for the services will initially be demand-driven, so there may be many Octotel-covered areas where they will not be available.

“We’re actively assessing interest from various areas and will prioritise expansion based on both residential and business uptake potential,” it said.

Octotel is also considering an optional solution for customers that would provide a more advanced ONT and router so users can achieve speeds higher than 2.5Gbps.

With this option, the service should also be more reliable in terms of latency and jitter. The multi-gigabit packages will also be available to businesses.

Botha said that Atomic Access’s testing found the 10Gbps-capable equipment used in the trials delivered jitter of around 0.66ms compared to 1.2ms of the PON hardware.

Octotel has encouraged any interested customers to contact their preferred Octotel-enabled ISP to inquire about upcoming XGS-PON services and availability in their area.