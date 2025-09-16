Full throttle for R5-per-day fibre in South Africa

Fibre network operator and Internet service provider Fibertime has rapidly accelerated its affordable fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) rollout in townships in 2025.

In a recent LinkedIn post, Fibertime CEO Alan Knott-Craig Junior said that the service had connected 175,000 homes with 100Mbps FTTH by 2 September 2025.

That is more than double the 80,000 it had by 25 February 2025. Between those two dates, the average daily rollout rate works out to 503 homes.

That reflects a recent acceleration in expansion, considering its overall daily average was 169 homes since Fibertime launched in November 2022.

Knott-Craig previously said that Fibertime’s growth path would see it connecting 400,000 homes by April 2026 and 2 million by 2028.

Several key partners have enabled the company’s recent progress, including Java Capital, which has provided an uninterrupted flow of funding to invest in infrastructure.

By August, Fibertime had spent R750 million in FTTH infrastructure. It plans to increase this to R9 billion by 2028.

Fibertime is currently available in 25 townships across six cities in five provinces, including Alexandra, Diepsloot, and Kayamandi.

Fibertime’s primary offering is a 100Mbps FTTH package for R35 per week, which works out to R5 per day. However, this package is restricted to one device per household.

It also recently launched a Family package that allows up to five devices to connect for R10 per day or R150 per month.

Knott-Craig recently acknowledged that the journey had not been easy, with “lots of mistakes” and “near-death” experiences.

However, Knott-Craig said even if Fibertime’s partners abandoned the project, the company would not back down from its mission.

“Every day that goes by that people don’t have affordable world-class fibre, is a day lost for education, jobs, and keeping kids off the streets,” said Knott-Craig.

“We’re not getting cocky, and we’re not slowing down,” he said. “We’re always thinking about the 13 million homes and 55 million South Africans living in townships that don’t have Fibertime.”

Knott-Craig estimated that the 150,000 homes Fibertime had connected by early August 2025 were less than 2% of the potential market.

Fibre township boom coming

Vuma Key technician

With a large proportion of the middle and affluent markets already covered by FTTH, many network operators have set their sights on the lower-income market.

While Fibertime claims to have a significant presence already, Vumatel plans to spend R10 billion to expand its fibre infrastructure across South Africa over the next five years.

As part of that expansion, it will target one million new homes in low-income areas.

Dietlof Maré, CEO of Vumatel and DFA parent Maziv, recently reiterated to MyBroadband that the company’s focus will be on its Vuma Reach and Vuma Key products.

Vuma Reach is available in suburbs where most households earn between R5,000 and R30,000 per month. Its coverage is already greater than Vumatel’s primary Core product.

Vuma Key was launched in September 2024 and is aimed at lower-income areas, where households earn R5,000 or less monthly.

Vuma Key is the most affordable monthly fibre product in South Africa. Customers pay R99 per month for 10Mbps speeds, which works out to an effective daily rate of R3.30.

Rolling out fibre to lower-income areas was not financially feasible in the early days of the technology in South Africa.

However, equipment costs have decreased substantially, and simpler rollout methods — such as aerial fibre — have made rollouts less costly.

In addition, lower-income areas like townships tend to have greater population densities, which means fibre operators can serve many more customers in smaller areas.

Prepaid, short-term payment models, rather than month-to-month debit or stop orders, offset the risk of non-payment from households with inconsistent or unpredictable incomes.