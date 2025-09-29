South Africans sticking to slower home fibre

While South African households’ Internet consumption has surged in recent years, many still use the slowest fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) package available from their fibre network operator (FNO).

In July 2024, MyBroadband asked several of the country’s biggest ISPs for the speeds most of their customers used.

Three of the five ISPs that provided feedback said 50Mbps was the most popular option, while the remaining two said entry-level packages were the top choice.

It should be noted that at that time, 50Mbps was already the entry-level offering on several major FNOs. In some cases, an FNO’s entry-level option offers even higher speeds.

Based on feedback from FNOs in September 2025, very little has changed on this front. Entry-level packages continue to dominate.

With more than two million homes passed and around one million connected, Vumatel is South Africa’s largest FNO.

The company told MyBroadband that its 50Mbps FTTH product was its most widely used package.

This is the entry-level speed available on the Vuma Core’s network from most of the FNO’s partner Internet service providers (ISPs).

Vumatel said this had become the go-to choice for many households, “reflecting the growing demand for reliable, high-speed internet”.

Vumatel discontinued its sub-50Mbps packages for new customers on many ISPs in recent years. Therefore, it makes sense that its average speed has increased.

Several other major FNOs have also discontinued previous entry-level offerings with speeds between 20Mbps and 40Mbps and moved existing customers to higher speed packages.

Most customers on South Africa’s third-largest FNO — Herotel — are also using its 50Mbps package. This is the slowest speed available on its month-to-month products for some time.

“We believe this is because it strikes the right balance between affordability and performance,” Herotel said. “It’s a speed that most households are both willing and able to pay for.”

“While we do see gamers and high-demand users going for faster packages, the majority of customers choose 50 Mbps as the sweet spot.”

Prepaid users are going even lower

Herotel said its most popular speeds have been the same over the past three years, despite data consumption increasing by around 50% year-on-year over the same period.

For prepaid packages, the most used option is the 20Mbps 7-day voucher, which Herotel attributed to affordability and flexibility.

“Many customers prefer committing week by week rather than taking out longer-term options,” the FNO said.

The fourth-largest FNO in the country, MetroFibre, said its entry-level 25Mbps home package was the most used. It attributes this to a balance of affordability, reliability, and value for money.

“Across both our direct-to-market and our ISP partner products, customers still tend to buy the least cost products, likely because disposable income is still under stress in the current economy,” MetroFibre said.

“We’re also seeing that customers that can afford more speed tend to look at our premium product range starting at 150Mbps and up, and we are seeing good growth in these products.”

In addition to households being under immense financial pressure and using a slower Internet product as an easier way to save money, many may simply be more than satisfied with the experience of an entry-level package.

MyBroadband also asked Frogfoot, Octotel, and Openserve for feedback on their most popular FTTH speeds, but they had not provided comment by the time of publication.

The table below summarises the most popular FTTH speeds on Vumatel, Herotel, and MetroFibre’s networks.