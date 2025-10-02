Big win for R5-a-day 100Mbps fibre in South Africa

Fibre network operator and Internet service provider Fibertime has connected 200,000 homes with its low-cost fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) service, founder Alan Knott-Craig Jr has announced.

The figure has grown by around 44,000 in a month and is 20 times greater than the 10,000 homes the company had reached a year and a half ago.

Knott-Craig said that the Fibertime network has expanded to 39 townships, located in or near nine cities, including Bloemfontein, Durban, East London, Grahamstown, Kimberley, and Stellenbosch.

Based on an average of five people per household, Knott-Craig argued that one million people now had access to Fibertime’s network.

Fibertime offers 100Mbps uncapped FTTH for a single device at R35 a week, working out to R5 a day. It recently also introduced a family plan for up to five devices at R10 per day or R150 per month.

Knott-Craig said that almost one million homes were in progress, with another 600,000 in planning.

The company is aiming to reach 1.8 million homes by April 2028, although Knott-Craig believes this should happen sooner.

Fibertime is just one of several FNOs focused on the lower-income market with big plans to expand in the coming years.

South Africa’s largest FNO, Vumatel, had passed over 30,000 homes in lower-income, densely populated urban areas with its Vuma Key product.

Vuma Key is the most affordable FTTH product in South Africa on a monthly basis, at R99 per month for a 10Mbps uncapped connection.

Other upstart FNOs focusing on low-income households include Wire-Wire, Ilitha Telecoms, and Zing Fibre, formerly known as eKasi Fibre.

Vumatel believes the total size of this market is around 9.7 million households, more than four times larger than the affluent market where the primary FNOs operate.

Vumatel also offers Vuma Reach, which has passed 1.1 million homes, for households earning between R5,000 and R30,000 per month.

Former Herotel fibre boss now leading Fibertime

Alan Knott-Craig Jr (left), Danvig de Bruyn (centre), and Magnus Rademeyer (right)

Fibertime recently appointed a new chief executive officer (CEO) with extensive experience in the fibre industry.

As of 1 October 2025, Danvig de Bruyn took over the reins from Magnus Rademeyer, who led the company for about a year.

De Bruyn previously worked at another FNO where Knott-Craig served as executive chairman — Herotel.

He started at Herotel in 2017, while the company was in the process of acquiring and merging multiple smaller wireless fixed-access ISPs under one umbrella.

Knott-Craig said De Bruyn has a strong work ethic, brains, and a can-do attitude, and threw himself into any job with “gusto” during his initial years at Herotel.

At the start of 2018, he was appointed Herotel’s head of corporate finance, a role in which he served for two years.

In January 2020, De Bruyn became Herotel’s head of fibre, tasked with converting the company’s predominantly wireless base to fibre.

Over two years, he helped grow Herotel to the third-largest FNO in South Africa by homes passed, with only Vumatel and Openserve reaching more households.

Before joining Fibertime as a contractor in September 2023, De Bruyn founded ThirtyOne.Capital, a consultancy for the telecommunications and alternative utility industries.

Four months into his employment at Fibertime, he was appointed chief operating officer. During his tenure as COO, Fibertime’s FTTH pipeline expanded from 10,000 to 1.8 million.

“Dan has been an integral part of that achievement, and I’m proud and excited to see him deliver the goods as our new CEO,” Knott-Craig said.