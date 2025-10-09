100Mbps uncapped fibre price declined by 86% in a decade

The price of a symmetrical 100Mbps fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) package has fallen from R6,599 per month in late 2014 to an average of R919 per month in 2025, representing an 86% decline.

Vumatel was the first fibre network operator (FNO) to launch a FTTH network in South Africa, beginning with building its core network in Parkhurst in 2014.

The Parkhurst Residents and Business Owners Association had awarded Vumatel the bid to install fibre in the neighbourhood, beating prominent telecoms players like Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, and DFA.

At the time, the HOA said Vumatel had the best proposal for several reasons, including the option of free line rental, an excellent technical proposal, and favourable commercial terms.

Vumatel proposed selling products starting at line speeds of 4Mbps with no monthly line rental charge, and just a once-off R2,500 connection and installation fee.

Its terms included offering lines supporting up to 1Gbps speeds for R1,299 per month, with a once-off R1,500 installation fee. Data was an additional R2–R3 per GB, depending on the Internet service provider (ISP).

Cool Ideas was one of the first ISPs to start offering uncapped services on Vumatel’s network. At launch in late 2014, it charged R6,599 per month for the symmetrical uncapped 100Mbps package.

However, back then the market was very different to what it is today. In 2025, numerous ISPs and FNOs offer much more affordable uncapped FTTH packages in South Africa.

Fibre networks’ and ISPs’ costs have decreased, thanks to improvements in international bandwidth, peering agreements, and achieving scale with larger customer bases.

Therefore, the price we pay for an FTTH connection today is significantly lower than a similar connection in 2014.

MyBroadband compared Cool Ideas’ launch pricing for Vumatel’s uncapped 100Mbps package in late 2014 to symmetrical uncapped 100Mbps FTTH packages today.

Massive price declines

Vumatel breaking ground in Parkhurst in late 2014

The average price of a symmetrical uncapped 100Mbps FTTH package in October 2025, across various ISPs and the country’s five largest FNOs, is R919 per month.

This is over 86% lower than Cool Ideas’ 2014 price for a similar package on Vumatel’s network. At R1,029 per month, Cool Ideas’ own pricing for the package in October 2025 is 84% lower than it was in 2014.

The most affordable uncapped symmetrical 100Mbps package available on the country’s five largest FTTH networks is Herotel’s package at R749 per month.

This represents an 88.6% decline from Vumatel’s price on Cool Ideas in late 2014. However, it should be noted that this is not strictly a like-for-like comparison as Herotel is a closed-access network.

It serves as the service provider and network operator, which means there is no ISP competition on its network. That also means there is no intermediary, which Herotel says helps reduce prices.

Several uncapped packages from other companies are available for between R825 and R1,000 per month, which is between 87.5% and 84.9% cheaper than in 2014.

Some of these packages offer speeds higher than 100Mbps. For example, players like Frogfoot and MetroFibre don’t provide packages directly comparable to Vumatel’s.

For example, Frogfoot doesn’t offer a 100Mbps package on its network, but instead has a symmetrical 120Mbps package through various ISPs, priced between R825 and R919 per month.

It is a similar story for MetroFibre, which offers 75Mbps and 150Mbps packages, but no 100Mbps lines. Prices for its 150Mbps packages range from R849 to R965, depending on the ISP.

The table below compares Cool Ideas’ FTTH pricing for Vumatel’s symmetrical 100Mbps package at launch in late 2014 to its current pricing for the same package.

The table further below compares the 2014 100Mbps FTTH pricing to 2025 pricing across the country’s largest FNOs. The percentages in brackets indicate the decline from Vumatel’s 100Mbps launch price.

Year ISP FNO Download/upload speed Price 2014 Cool Ideas Vumatel 100/100Mbps R6,599.00 2025 Cool Ideas Vumatel 100/100Mbps R1,029.00 Change 84.40%

Comparison across South Africa’s biggest FNOs in 2025