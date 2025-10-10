New Internet service provider launched in South Africa

Vumatel sister company SADV has launched Infini-fi, a new Internet service provider (ISP) that offers services over the Vuma Core network.

Sign-ups are open on its website, where customers can also check whether the Vuma Core network passes their homes.

Until now, SADV offered services on the Vuma Reach network, which is deployed in neighbourhoods where the average household income is between R5,000 and R30,000 per month.

Infini-fi expands the ISP’s reach onto Vuma Core, which targets more affluent neighbourhoods.

SADV (then SA Digital Villages) merged with Vumatel in 2020, transferring its wholesale fibre assets to the fibre network operator while it continued to operate as an independent ISP.

The transaction officially made Vumatel the largest fibre network operator in South Africa, firmly overtaking Telkom’s former fixed-line monopoly, Openserve.

Vumatel remains the biggest fibre operator in South Africa. Majority shareholder Remgro recently reported that Vumatel’s network passes 2,040,231 homes, with 864,208 homes connected.

The SADV ISP brand has remained a standalone entity in the Community Investment Ventures Holdings group, of which Maziv and Vumatel are wholly owned subsidiaries.

“Infini-fi is a division of SADV, one of South Africa’s fastest-growing Internet service providers,” explained SADV managing director Venita Engelbrecht.

“SADV has already connected over 120,000 customers in Vuma Reach areas, expanding affordable, reliable connectivity to communities across the country.”

Engelbrecht said Infini-fi builds on that foundation and represents the next evolution — bringing premium, customer-centred fibre services to a wider audience through the traditional FTTH market.

“Our vision goes beyond connectivity,” she said.

“With nearly 50% of homes passed in South Africa still unconnected, we believe that every South African deserves the opportunity to be part of the digital community — and by extension, the digital economy.”

Engelbrecht said Infini-fi exists to make that possible by combining accessibility with innovation, ensuring no one is left behind as South Africa moves forward in the digital era.

“Ultimately, our goal is simple: to empower more people to experience unlimited living through meaningful, reliable, and future-ready connectivity.”

Infini-fi will offer packages on a month-to-month and contract basis, with prices decreasing depending on the length of commitment. Contracts are available from one year to three years.

Its launch prices are summarised in the table below.

Infini-fi launch prices Line speed Month-to-month 12-month 24-month 36-month 30 / 30 Mbps R489 R469 R449 R429 50 / 25 Mbps R679 R659 R639 R619 50 / 50 Mbps R789 R769 R749 R729 100 / 50 Mbps R879 R859 R839 R819 100 / 100 Mbps R969 R949 R929 R909 200 / 200 Mbps R1,139 R1,119 R1,099 R1,079 500 / 200 Mbps R1,269 R1,249 R1,229 R1,209 1000 / 250 Mbps R1,489 R1,469 R1,449 R1,429 1000 / 500 Mbps R2,239 R2,199 R2,159 R2,119

Cash back launch promotion

To celebrate its launch, Infini-fi has a cashback promotion, which offers up to R5,000 to the first 250 customers who sign up for contracts on 50Mbps and higher packages.

Cashback values increase depending on the contract length and line speed, with the maximum R5,000 amount available on 36-month contracts for 1Gbps packages.

Asked how the promotion works, Engelbrecht explained that as soon as a customer has made their first subscription payment, they will be paid the cashback amount into their selected bank account.

“Month-to-month options are available for customers who prefer flexibility, while contract packages offer added value through promotional benefits and lower subscription pricing,” she said.

Engelbrecht also revealed that Infini-fi has plans to offer services over other fibre network operators.

“Infini-fi has been built as a scalable platform that will be available on multiple networks. We plan to launch on Openserve, MetroFibre, and Frogfoot at the latest by early 2026, extending our reach to more households and businesses,” she said.

“We are already in advanced discussion with them. Beyond that, we intend to expand further across the FNO market, focusing on networks where it makes the most sense in terms of quality, demand, and customer experience.”

When asked about Infini-fi’s cancellation terms, Engelbrecht explained that it differs for month-to-month and contract customers.

“For month-to-month customers, cancellations can be made at any time with a calendar month’s notice,” she said.

“For fixed-term contracts, the same notice period applies, but early-termination provisions may apply, generally, a pro-rated cost recovery based on the value of any benefits received.”