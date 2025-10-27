Fibre problems at South Africa’s largest independent ISP

Internet service provider (ISP) Afrihost has detailed the causes of a series of outages on its fibre network over the past two months and what fixes it implemented to prevent similar problems in the future.

With around one million customers, Afrihost is one of South Africa’s largest ISPs. It has also won MyBroadband’s ISP of the Year Award seven times, the most of any provider, for its high-quality service.

With an extensive customer base and positive reputation, technical issues on Afrihost’s network have a more significant impact than those of smaller ISPs.

The ISP is highly responsive in flagging technical issues on its Network Status page and regularly updates the information to inform customers about estimated service restoration times.

In the past two months, a number of outages on Afrihost’s network resulted in prolonged service disruptions for thousands of fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) customers.

While Afrihost provided regular updates to customers during the outages, it was uncharacteristically quiet about the precise reasons for these problems.

MyBroadband followed up to learn more technical details about the issues and received some clarification.

The first major issue on its network lasted two days, from 18 to 19 August 2025, and affected customers on fibre networks that use Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP) for IP allocation.

In its latest feedback, Afrihost said an issue in the IP allocation system resulted in duplicate IP addresses being assigned to multiple clients.

“This resulted in session instability and intermittent connectivity across certain access networks,” Afrihost said.

“The affected service was rebuilt, and IP allocation synchronisation mechanisms were enhanced to prevent future occurrences.”

The issue did not affect customers on fibre networks that use Point-to-Point Protocol over Ethernet (PPPoE) IP allocation, like Openserve.

Less than a month later, another Afrihost fibre issue cut off connectivity for customers across all fibre network operators (FNOs) for about six hours.

Afrihost said the incident on Sunday, 14 September 2025, was caused by one of the FNOs experiencing a major outage, which inadvertently triggered a broadcast storm on Afrihost’s aggregation network.

The storm resulted in congestion that caused temporary service interruptions for multiple clients, Afrihost said.

Fibre operator’s broadcast storm

While it did not name the FNO responsible for the event, MetroFibre’s Northern Region experienced a high-impact outage that affected multiple ISPs around the same time the Afrihost issues emerged.

MetroFibre explained the problem was the result of planned maintenance work between 22:00 on Saturday and 08:00 on Sunday on its network in Sandton.

“Around 06:00, our engineers noticed that the maintenance had a wider impact than expected and immediately began investigations,” said MetroFibre customer support operations head Chris Broodryk.

Broodryk said the issue was quickly identified and resolved. By 08:20 on Sunday, MetroFibre’s own services were fully restored.

“We also worked closely with Afrihost to investigate a communication outage they reported just after 06:00, ensuring that their customers were also restored as quickly as possible,” Broodryk said.

To address this issue, Afrihost said it strengthened its broadcast suppression and filtering policies and introduced additional network segmentation to isolate third-party faults from its core infrastructure.

Two more shorter outages on Afrihost’s fibre network on 7 and 8 October 2025 were also blamed on its DHCP IP allocation services.

“The IP allocation service encountered a database integrity issue, resulting in allocation delays and failed session updates for some subscribers,” the ISP said.

“The database was restored, and automated integrity checks with replication monitoring are now active to ensure greater reliability.”