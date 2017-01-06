Coolest bicycles to ride in style

Cycling has become one of the most popular sports in South Africa, with a growing number of people investing thousands to get a great bicycle.

The popularity of cycling was enough to convince Old Mutual Private Equity to buy a 70% stake in MoreCorp, which owns retailers of golf and cycling equipment, in 2015.

Apart from the strong growth of cycling in South Africa, the price of cycling equipment makes for good business.

Top-of-the-range bicycles can easily cost over R100,000 – and that does not include a helmet, clothing, and other gear you need for the sport.

The high cost, however, does not dampen the love for the sport.

MyBroadband compiled a list of some of the coolest bicycles which are sure to turn heads when you speed past other cyclists.

Lexus NXB Concept Bike – Not for sale

The Lexus NXB is a concept bike that was first revealed at the 2013 Tokyo Motor Show.

As a companion project to the Lexus NX development, engineers at the Lexus Design Division have been updating the design since then.

Specialized Turbo S – $7,000

The Specialized Turbo S offers an elegant design and electric-assist motor capable of a cruising speed of 45kph. This is coupled with Shimano XT disc brakes and high-capacity battery.

Audi Sport e-tron mountain bike – €15,300

Based on the Audi Sport Racing Bike, the current Audi Sport e-tron mountain bike is sure to turn heads. At 18.2kg, it is one of the lightest carbon e-mountain bikes in the world.

Peugeot eDL132 Concept Bike – Not for sale

The Peugeot eDL132 packs a powerful electric motor paired with a removable lithium-ion battery that provides good range between charges.

The bike is also equipped with front and rear disc brakes, a belt drive, and electronic gear shifters.

Canyon Speedmax CF SLX – €6,499

Provide an athlete with a fast bike and they will go fast. Provide an athlete with the fastest performance system and they will go faster than ever before.

This was the principle behind Canyon’s Speedmax CF SLX.