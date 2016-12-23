Last-minute Christmas tech deals

Go visit your family, they said. It will be fun, they said.

They lied.

I am in Durban, it is about 42 degrees with 100% humidity, and doing anything besides lying next to a fan on a tiled floor is torture.

Why did people inhabit this area? Who stopped here, spent the summer, and said: “You know what, I enjoy my back sticking to chairs when I sit down, let’s make this place home.

And now I must go shopping for Christmas presents? Forget it.

For those living in Joburg, Cape Town, and anywhere not along the coast of KwaZulu-Natal, here are some tech deals to fill the stockings.

For those on the east coast, enjoy your upcoming midday nap.

Canon Printer from Makro – R999

Dell Notebook from Makro – R9,999

PlayStation 4 Pro from Makro – R6,999

Sinotec 55″ UHD TV from Makro – R7,999

Canon DSLR Bundle from Game – R4,999

Dell 24″ Monitor from Game – R2,299

Fitbit Bands from Game – R1,199 – R2,499

GoPro Hero from Game – R2,299

Samsung Tablets from Game – R1,999 – R2,999

Seagate Drives from Game – R799 – R1,699

Xbox One Bundle from Game – R3,999

Blackweb Tablet from Dion Wired – R990

Canon DSLR Bundle from Dion Wired – R9,990

Lenovo Notebook from Dion Wired – R5,990

PlayStation 4 Slim from Dion Wired – R3,990

Samsung 55″ UHD Curved TV from Dion Wired – R17,990

Samsung Earbuds from Dion Wired – R2,690

Asus Notebook from HiFi Corp – R5,999

DStv Decoders from HiFi Corp – R299 – R599

Hisense Smartphone from HiFi Corp – R599

JBL Headphones from HiFi Corp – R449 – R899

LG 55″ FHD TV from HiFi Corp – R9,999

Nikon DSLR Bundle from HiFi Corp – R5,999

Samsung 40″ FHD TV Bundle from HiFi Corp – R4,999

Sansui 40″ FHD TV from HiFi Corp – R3,999

Vodacom 10″ Tablet from HiFi Corp – R1,699

JBL Speaker from Incredible Connection – R399

Razer Peripherals from Incredible Connection – R399 – R3,299