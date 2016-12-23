Last-minute Christmas tech deals

Go visit your family, they said. It will be fun, they said.
They lied.
I am in Durban, it is about 42 degrees with 100% humidity, and doing anything besides lying next to a fan on a tiled floor is torture.
Why did people inhabit this area? Who stopped here, spent the summer, and said: “You know what, I enjoy my back sticking to chairs when I sit down, let’s make this place home.
And now I must go shopping for Christmas presents? Forget it.
For those living in Joburg, Cape Town, and anywhere not along the coast of KwaZulu-Natal, here are some tech deals to fill the stockings.
For those on the east coast, enjoy your upcoming midday nap.
Canon Printer from Makro – R999
Dell Notebook from Makro – R9,999
PlayStation 4 Pro from Makro – R6,999
Sinotec 55″ UHD TV from Makro – R7,999
Canon DSLR Bundle from Game – R4,999
Dell 24″ Monitor from Game – R2,299
Fitbit Bands from Game – R1,199 – R2,499
GoPro Hero from Game – R2,299
Samsung Tablets from Game – R1,999 – R2,999
Seagate Drives from Game – R799 – R1,699
Xbox One Bundle from Game – R3,999
Blackweb Tablet from Dion Wired – R990
Canon DSLR Bundle from Dion Wired – R9,990
Lenovo Notebook from Dion Wired – R5,990
PlayStation 4 Slim from Dion Wired – R3,990
Samsung 55″ UHD Curved TV from Dion Wired – R17,990
Samsung Earbuds from Dion Wired – R2,690
Asus Notebook from HiFi Corp – R5,999
DStv Decoders from HiFi Corp – R299 – R599
Hisense Smartphone from HiFi Corp – R599
JBL Headphones from HiFi Corp – R449 – R899
LG 55″ FHD TV from HiFi Corp – R9,999
Nikon DSLR Bundle from HiFi Corp – R5,999
Samsung 40″ FHD TV Bundle from HiFi Corp – R4,999
Sansui 40″ FHD TV from HiFi Corp – R3,999
Vodacom 10″ Tablet from HiFi Corp – R1,699
JBL Speaker from Incredible Connection – R399
Razer Peripherals from Incredible Connection – R399 – R3,299
