Great tech deals and specials

Do you know what the best part about working during the December holidays is? It reminds you that you are alone and have nothing going on in your life.

My Facebook feed this week was filled with photos of engagements, weddings, and people tanning on Cape Town’s beaches.

If I had to check into a location, it would be: Work office, Centurion. No friends tagged.

To make matters worse, my ping to the Battlefield 1 servers – which I think are in Europe – is terrible. I’m shooting guys at point-blank range and getting zero kills.

The Facebook photos of happy person A and happy person B getting engaged load just fine, but I can’t get decent latency while trying to drive the Germans out of a strategically-vital French hamlet. What is the world coming to?

3TB Drive from Game – R1,599

Huawei P8 Lite from Game – R2,899

Lenovo Laptop from Game – R3,999

Samsung J5 from Game – R2,899

Lenovo Tablet from Game – R999

Telefunken Tablet from Game – R999

Telefunken 32-inch FHD TV from Game – R2,399

Hisense 49-inch FHD TV from Game – R5,999

Asus Laptop from Makro – R5,999

Canon Mirrorless Camera from Makro – R5,999

Dell 24-inch Monitor from Makro – R2,499

DStv Explora 2 from Makro – R1,399

HP Printer from Makro – R999

LG 49-inch FHD TV from Makro – R6,999

PlayStation 4 1TB Bundle from Makro – R6,999

MSI GeForce GTX 1060 6GB from Evetech – R4,699