Great tech deals and specials

Do you know what the best part about working during the December holidays is? It reminds you that you are alone and have nothing going on in your life.
My Facebook feed this week was filled with photos of engagements, weddings, and people tanning on Cape Town’s beaches.
If I had to check into a location, it would be: Work office, Centurion. No friends tagged.
To make matters worse, my ping to the Battlefield 1 servers – which I think are in Europe – is terrible. I’m shooting guys at point-blank range and getting zero kills.
The Facebook photos of happy person A and happy person B getting engaged load just fine, but I can’t get decent latency while trying to drive the Germans out of a strategically-vital French hamlet. What is the world coming to?
