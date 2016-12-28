Das Keyboard will launch its 5Q at CES in January, the “world’s first cloud-connected keyboard”, the company announced.

The cloud-connected, open API RGB mechanical keyboard functions as a “dashboard” for users.

Each RGB LED on the device can be colour-controlled remotely to represent a specific piece of information, said the company.

“That browser tab that shows your company software build status? Set it on the B key: green means the build passes, red mean it’s a fail.”

“You can program any key on the Das Keyboard 5Q to glow the colour you want based on the information you define.”

The video below details the new keyboard, which is available for pre-order at $229.

