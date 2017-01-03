LG unveils 2017 UHD TVs with Nano Cells

LG has unveiled its 2017 Super UHD TVs, which features Nano Cell technology.

“Nano Cell LCD displays offer a technological advantage by employing uniformly-sized particles approximately one nanometre in diameter to create more subtle, accurate colours that can be viewed from wider angles than other LCD TVs,” said LG.

Nano Cell technology achieves these results by absorbing surplus light, enhancing the purity of the colours displayed on the screen.

These light-absorbing capabilities allow LG’s new displays to filter distinct colours with greater precision, rendering each colour exactly as it was intended by the content creator, said LG.

LG’s Super UHD TV models also offer Active HDR with Dolby Vision, supporting multiple HDR formats.

LG did not reveal the launch date and pricing of its new TVs.