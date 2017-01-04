2TB SSD and LTE hotspot in a small waterproof cube

Fasetto has unveiled the LINK, which combines the capabilities of an LTE hotspot with the storage of a NAS in a pocket-sized, waterproof device.

The LINK features Samsung’s BGA SSD as well as the first Linux-driven Exynos 7 Octa 7420 processor.

The LINK measures 5cm across and is 2.5cm tall, weighing 86 grams.

“LINK combines the most powerful commercially-available hardware with an incredibly sleek, but tough, design,” said Coy Christmas, Fasetto CEO.

“In LINK, we now have a living storage and communications device and platform that lets you stream, store, and share all of your digital files through one secure location that can survive almost anything.”

The LINK is due to be commercially available in mid-2017.