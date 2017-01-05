Samsung QLED TVs to launch in the US in February

Samsung Electronics has announced that its new range of Quantum Dot televisions will be available in the United States from February.

It unveiled the new range of televisions – the Q7, Q8, and Q9 – earlier this week.

The TVs use a new metal Quantum Dot material, which Samsung said makes it possible for the TVs to “express a significantly-improved range of colour”.

Samsung said the TVs also provide greater detail compared to conventional units.

The TVs can display DCI-P3 colour space accurately and are capable of reproducing 100% colour volume, allowing the displays to express all colours at any level of brightness.

Even the subtlest differences are visible at the QLED TVs’ peak luminance – between 1,500 and 2,000 nits.

In addition to the improved colour display, Samsung said it has solved problems that every home has experienced: cable clutter, thick wall mounts, and a slew of devices sitting right under the TV.

“With our 2017 lineup, the focus remains where it should be – the content on the screen, not everything surrounding it,” said Samsung senior VP Dave Das.

