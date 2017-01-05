LG Signature OLED TV W-series with Dolby Vision and Atmos announced

LG has unveiled its new flagship LG Signature OLED TV W-series at CES 2017, which features Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos sound.

The new lineup includes ten different models, headlined by the 77-inch LG Signature OLED TV W, which LG said has an entirely new “picture-on-wall” design.

Its new range consists of the following models: the 77- and 65-inch W7, 77- and 65-inch G7, 65- and 55-inch E7, 65- and 55-inch C7, and 65- and 55-inch B7.

All LG 2017 OLED TVs feature active high dynamic range (HDR) for displaying content designed to render brighter scenes and greater shadow detail, LG said.

It explained that active HDR lets LG TVs process the picture frame-by-frame, inserting data where needed.

All of LG’s 2017 OLED TVs support a variety of HDR formats, including Dolby Vision, HDR10, and Hybrid Log Gamma, and are ready to support Advanced HDR by Technicolor technology.

LG’s new TVs run on version 3.5 of its webOS TV platform, and it has partnered with companies such as Amazon, Netflix and Vudu to provide HDR content.

The new TVs will be on display on several Best Buy stores around the United States from 5 January, where customers will be able to sign up for notifications about them.

Now read: Five LG smartphones launching at CES 2017