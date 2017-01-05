LG Lawn Mowing Robot showcased

LG is showcasing its Lawn Mowing Robot at CES 2017, which can trim the grass of most yards accurately, reliably, and safely.

Equipped with many of the sensors and bumpers found in other LG robots, the Lawn Mowing Robot continuously recognises its own location.

It also recognises the location of obstacles in sight, such as trees or hedges.

“Designed to maximize cutting performance, this robot employs a fast-moving blade that leaves lawns looking impeccable,” said LG.

“The side wire simplifies the ordinarily-complicated installation process, making it user-friendly,” said LG.

