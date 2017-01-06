Xiaomi unveils Mi TV 4

Xiaomi has unveiled its Mi TV 4 at CES 2017, a 65-inch model which features Dolby Atmos Sound.
The Mi TV 4 runs on Xiaomi’s Patch Wall software – a skinned version of Android – which will make media and browsing recommendations to users.
The TV is 4.9mm wide at its thinnest point, and widens to 38mm at its base.
Included with the TV is a home theatre sound system which supports Dolby Atmos surround sound. This gives users an “unparalleled listening experience”, said Xiaomi.
The Mi TV 4 is set to sell for “under $2,000”.
