South African robotics team aiming for Mars

Ryan Beech and his team of South African roboticists aim to program a robot to work on Mars.

As reported by the Sunday Times, Beech is heading one of four South African teams which have entered NASA’s Centennial Space Robotics Challenge.

The goal of the challenge is to find the world’s best robotics programmers, who will then help the organisation with future missions on Mars.

“Entrants must program the pre-built R5 humanoid robot to undertake various missions on the Martian surface,” stated the report.

The R5 is 1.8m tall and weighs 290kg.

“It is very complex to program robots to make what we would consider simple movements. Just to pick up a can with a normal robot arm would probably take about a week or two of programming, but that’s quite simple because you’ve only got a fixed arm,” said Beech.

His goal is to finish in the top five of the challenge.

The first qualification task they will have to complete is for their robot to push a button and walk through a doorway without falling, as well as correctly identify a series of 10 lights in a row.

“One of the missions will be that the robot needs to walk and fix a solar panel. We need to build some AI into the code so that if it loses signal, it can continue on its own,” said Beech.

NASA then assesses the performance of robots and selects the team who was the quickest and most efficient.

NASA said they received over 400 entries for the challenge, from which 46 teams were approved to take part in the qualification round.

