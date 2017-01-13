Music cassette tapes are making a comeback

BuzzAngle Music has released its yearly report, which shows that 68% of albums purchased in the United States during the 2016 holiday season were physical albums – CDs, vinyl albums, or cassettes.

Vinyl sales have enjoyed strong growth in recent years and this trend has not stopped.

According to BuzzAngle, vinyl album sales during the 2016 holiday season were up 28% compared vinyl album sales in 2015 (1.99 million vs. 1.56 million).

The biggest surprise was the growth in sales of music cassette tapes, which were popular in the eighties.

There were 11,489 cassettes purchased during the 2016 holidays in the United States – an increase of 140% over 2015.

It is assumed that nostalgia is behind most of this growth, as music cassette tapes are clunky and have lower sound quality than other options.

Now read: Vinyl sales made more money than digital music in UK last week