Passenger drones set to take flight this year

Dubai’s Road and Transport Agency said the EHang 184 passenger drone will begin operations in July, Popular Mechanics reported.

The drone features four landing legs and eight propellers, allowing it to carry a single passenger weighing a maximum of 100kg.

The EHang 184 has a flight time of 30 minutes and a range of up to 50km. It is controlled remotely from a facility on the ground.

Speaking at the World Government Summit, Dubai Road and Transport head Mattar al-Tayer said the country had conducted experiments with the EHang 184 drone.

“This is not only a model, we have actually experimented with this vehicle flying in Dubai’s skies,” he said.

Now read: Five futuristic flying cars that have already been built