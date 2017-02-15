Caavo streaming box unifies your TV devices and services

The Caavo set-top box aims to consolidate TV streaming services and boxes into one easy-to-use device.

The streaming box is controlled using a remote which features voice search and standard multimedia controls.

Users can connect their collection of streaming devices, gaming consoles, and other devices to the Caavo in order to access and search their content on a single platform.

The Caavo lets users search their connected devices and streaming libraries for shows and choose which service to stream from.

When connected to a gaming console, gamers can use the Caavo to launch a game and then use the console’s controllers to play as normal.

The Caavo set-top box is priced at $400 and can be pre-ordered from May 2017.