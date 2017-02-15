Canon unveils new mirrorless EOS M6 digital camera

Canon has unveiled the the EOS M6 interchangeable-lens digital camera, expanding its mirrorless range.
The EOS M6 features a 24.2MP APS-C CMOS image sensor and its most advanced image processor.
It also offers a high-performance external electronic viewfinder – the EVF-DC2, with approximately 2.36 million dots.
Camera technologies built into the EOS M6 include:
- Dual Pixel CMOS AF with Phase-detection.
- 24.2 Megapixel CMOS (APS-C) Sensor.
- High-speed Continuous Shooting at up to 7.0 frames per second (up to 9.0 with AF Lock).
- DIGIC 7 Image Processor, ISO 100-25,600.
- Full HD 60p.
- Combination IS with five-axis Image Stabilisation.
- Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth.
- Touchscreen, 3.0-inch Tilt-type LCD.
- Compatible with EF1, EF-S1, and EF-M Lenses and select EOS accessories.
The EOS M6 is scheduled to be available in black and silver in April 2017, selling for $780.
