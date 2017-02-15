Canon unveils new mirrorless EOS M6 digital camera

Canon has unveiled the the EOS M6 interchangeable-lens digital camera, expanding its mirrorless range.

The EOS M6 features a 24.2MP APS-C CMOS image sensor and its most advanced image processor.

It also offers a high-performance external electronic viewfinder – the EVF-DC2, with approximately 2.36 million dots.

Camera technologies built into the EOS M6 include:

Dual Pixel CMOS AF with Phase-detection.

24.2 Megapixel CMOS (APS-C) Sensor.

High-speed Continuous Shooting at up to 7.0 frames per second (up to 9.0 with AF Lock).

DIGIC 7 Image Processor, ISO 100-25,600.

Full HD 60p.

Combination IS with five-axis Image Stabilisation.

Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth.

Touchscreen, 3.0-inch Tilt-type LCD.

Compatible with EF1, EF-S1, and EF-M Lenses and select EOS accessories.

The EOS M6 is scheduled to be available in black and silver in April 2017, selling for $780.

Now read: Canon unveils new flagship 4K cameras