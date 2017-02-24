All the tech that caught on fire

The release of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 and its subsequent proclivity for spontaneously erupting into flames caught the attention of smartphone users around the world.

However, this smartphone is not the first tech device to have serious problems with heat or explosions.

Below is a look at some of the hottest tech which kept bursting into flames.

Samsung Galaxy Note 7

Samsung’s Note 7 was eventually recalled due to its “fire” problem, which resulted in it being banned on all flights.

The cause of the problem was a fault with the device’s battery, which was over-sized and incorrectly welded.

Ford Kuga

The Ford Kuga in South Africa is one of the bigger pieces of tech which had problems with catching alight.

The fires turned out to be the result of engine overheating, and Ford launched a safety recall which affected 4,556 local Kuga 1.6-litre models.

EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 and 1070

Graphics cards are hard-working PC components and require efficient cooling.

This is especially true for high-end products like EVGA’s GeForce GTX 1080 and GTX 1070 cards, which are aimed at hardcore gamers and overclockers.

EVGA reportedly neglected to account for sufficient VRM cooling in its design, and these graphics cards subsequently experienced major overheating issues – catching fire in certain cases.

Hoverboards

While popular, certain self-balancing electric scooters experienced serious problems – resulting in a revision of the product’s safety standards.

Many users documented their hoverboards bursting into flames or spontaneously exploding.

In certain cases, this resulted in serious property damage and injury.

Laptops

Malfunctioning lithium-ion batteries are a major cause of spontaneous tech fires, and laptops with these batteries are not immune to bursting into flames.

HP recently recalled over 100,000 laptop batteries due to their risk of catching fire. Earlier this year, a video also surfaced of a Dell laptop exploding multiple times.

Unofficial iPhone chargers

Using an unofficial iPhone charger could be more dangerous than you think. There have been reports of these devices exploding or damaging the user’s smartphone.

It is recommended that consumers use certified chargers which comply with electronics safety standards.

