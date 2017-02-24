Acer Air Monitor unveiled

Acer has unveiled its new air monitor, designed to let people keep tabs on indoor air quality.

The monitor can track six air quality indicators, including TVOC (Total Volatile Organic Compounds), carbon dioxide, PM2.5, PM10, temperature, and humidity.

It allows real-time monitoring of the air quality indicators through an app for smartphones.

The device also indicates the quality of the air by changing colours through LEDs on its body.

Home automation based on air quality indicators, such as activating an air purifier, can be linked via IFTTT integration.

The monitor will be available in Q2 2017.