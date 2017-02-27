Win with Takealot and MyBroadband

Takealot has partnered with MyBroadband to give away R48,000 in gift vouchers over the next six months.

R5,000 in vouchers have already been won.

To stand a chance to win, browse Apple at Takealot, choose a product you would like to put a gift voucher towards, then post it in the competition thread on the MyBroadband forum.

The rules and entry requirements are explained in the first post of the thread.

Entrants stand a chance to win a R2,000 or R1,000 Takealot voucher. The latest competition closes on 3 March 2017.

Future competitions in partnership with Takealot will be posted twice a month on the MyBroadband forums – so keep your eyes peeled.

Now read: Apple at Takealot launched