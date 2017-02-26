Samsung unveils Galaxy Tab S3

26 February 2017

Samsung has unveiled its Galaxy Tab S3 at Mobile World Congress.

“The Galaxy Tab S3 delivers superior video and gaming experiences along with versatile usage as a productivity tool,” said Samsung.

The Galaxy Tab S3 features a 9.7-inch Super AMOLED display, which supports HDR media, and front and rear cameras.

Samsung said the Tab S3 will handle 12 hours of video playback on a full charge, with the tablet offering a cinema-like experience.

Galaxy Tab S3 users will also have access to biometric authentication and the device’s S Pen – which can be used as a stylus.

“In addition, the Galaxy Tab S3 is the first Samsung tablet to feature quad-stereo speakers tuned by AKG by HARMAN for premium visual and listening experiences.”

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3
Dimensions 237.3 x 169.0 x 6.0 mm
Weight 429g (Wi-Fi) / 434g (LTE)
OS Android 7.0
Display 9.7″ QXGA (2,048 x 1,536)
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 Quad-Core 2.15GHz + 1.6GHz
RAM 4GB
Storage 32GB (MicroSD 256GB)
Camera rear 13MP
Camera front 5MP
Connectivity USB Type-C, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Network LTE Cat.6
Battery 6,000mAh

Tab S3

