Samsung launches new Galaxy Book

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Book, which is offered in 10.6-inch and 12-inch versions.
The Galaxy Book provides premium Galaxy technology, including HDR video support, said Samsung.
It features a 13MP rear camera, a 5MP front camera, and 7th-gen Intel processors.
“The Samsung Galaxy Book caters to productive on-the-go professionals who are looking for a powerful computing device that isn’t tied to the desktop,” said Samsung.
The Galaxy Book is lightweight and transforms from a tablet to notebook when needed – thanks to its attachable keyboard – and is powered by Windows 10.
|Samsung Galaxy Book
|Device
|Galaxy Book 10.6-inch
|Galaxy Book 12-inch
|Dimensions
|261.2 x 179.1 x 8.9 mm
|291.3 x 199.8 x 7.4 mm
|Weight
|640g (Wi-Fi) / 650g (LTE)
|754g (Wi-Fi/LTE)
|OS
|Windows 10
|Windows 10
|Display
|10.6″ LED (1,920 x 1,280)
|12″ LED (2,160 x 1,440)
|Chipset
|7th-Gen Intel Core m3 Dual Core 2.6GHz
|7th-Gen Intel Core i5 Dual Core 3.1GHz
|LTE
|LTE Cat.6
|LTE Cat.6
|RAM
|4GB
|4GB/8GB
|Storage
|64GB/128GB eMMC (MicroSD 256GB)
|128GB/256GB SSD (MicroSD 256GB)
|Camera
|5MP
|13MP + 5MP
|Port
|USB 3.1 Type-C
|USB 3.1 Type-C
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
|Battery
|30.4W
|39.04W
