Samsung launches new Galaxy Book

26 February 2017

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Book, which is offered in 10.6-inch and 12-inch versions.

The Galaxy Book provides premium Galaxy technology, including HDR video support, said Samsung.

It features a 13MP rear camera, a 5MP front camera, and 7th-gen Intel processors.

“The Samsung Galaxy Book caters to productive on-the-go professionals who are looking for a powerful computing device that isn’t tied to the desktop,” said Samsung.

The Galaxy Book is lightweight and transforms from a tablet to notebook when needed – thanks to its attachable keyboard – and is powered by Windows 10.

Device Galaxy Book 10.6-inch Galaxy Book 12-inch
Dimensions 261.2 x 179.1 x 8.9 mm 291.3 x 199.8 x 7.4 mm
Weight 640g (Wi-Fi) / 650g (LTE) 754g (Wi-Fi/LTE)
OS Windows 10 Windows 10
Display 10.6″ LED (1,920 x 1,280) 12″ LED (2,160 x 1,440)
Chipset 7th-Gen Intel Core m3 Dual Core 2.6GHz 7th-Gen Intel Core i5 Dual Core 3.1GHz
LTE LTE Cat.6 LTE Cat.6
RAM 4GB 4GB/8GB
Storage 64GB/128GB eMMC (MicroSD 256GB) 128GB/256GB SSD (MicroSD 256GB)
Camera 5MP 13MP + 5MP
Port USB 3.1 Type-C USB 3.1 Type-C
Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Battery 30.4W 39.04W

