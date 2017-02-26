Samsung launches new Galaxy Book

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Book, which is offered in 10.6-inch and 12-inch versions.

The Galaxy Book provides premium Galaxy technology, including HDR video support, said Samsung.

It features a 13MP rear camera, a 5MP front camera, and 7th-gen Intel processors.

“The Samsung Galaxy Book caters to productive on-the-go professionals who are looking for a powerful computing device that isn’t tied to the desktop,” said Samsung.

The Galaxy Book is lightweight and transforms from a tablet to notebook when needed – thanks to its attachable keyboard – and is powered by Windows 10.