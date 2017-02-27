Makro launches 1-Day Deals – Big savings on tech and gadgets

Makro is holding a 1-Day Deals sale, offering shoppers up to 45% off selected items on 27 February.

“For one day only, we have marked down prices on selected products across the Appliances, Hi-Tech, Multimedia, Photographic, Gaming, Cellular, Office & Stationery, Outdoor, DIY, Sport, Home & Catering, and Liquor categories,” said Makro.

The deals are available in-store and online. Normal in-store trading hours apply, while online shoppers can purchase deals from 07:00 until midnight.

A selection of the tech deals are shown below.

Hi-tech

Photographic

Gaming

Multimedia

Cellular

Office

Now read: Samsung launches new Gear VR with motion controller