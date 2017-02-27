New Lenovo tablets and convertibles unveiled – Tab 4, Miix 320, and Yoga

Lenovo has unveiled new tablets and laptop-tablet hybrids.

It announced four new models in its Tab 4 range, including 8-inch and 10-inch versions, as well as a premium line in both sizes.

The Lenovo Tab 4 range will also feature optional packs that transform the devices into dedicated kid’s tablets or productivity tablets.

Lenovo said the:

Tab 4 8″ will start at €169

Tab 4 10″ will start €179

Tab 4 8″ Plus starts at €259

Tab 4 10″ Plus starts at €299

Tab 4 tablets will be available in EMEA from May.

MiiX 320

The Miix 320 is a Windows 10 notebook with a detachable screen and an optional built-in LTE modem.

The Miix 320 starts at €269, while the Miix 320 with LTE starts at €399.

Both devices will be available in April 2017.

The Miix 320 with Active Pen support and Microsoft Office 365 (for 12 months) will be available from July 2017.

Yoga

Lenovo also unveiled the new Yoga range, which features 13-inch, 14-inch, and 15-inch models with powerful graphics cards.

The Yoga 720 13-inch will start at €999 from April 2017.

Yoga 720 15-inch models will be available from €1,099, while Yoga 520 14-inch models will be available from €599 in July 2017.

Lenovo Tab 4

Specifications Lenovo Tab 4 Lenovo Tab 4 Plus Operating System Android 7.0 Nougat Android 7.0 Nougat Display 8″ / 10″ (1,280 x 800) IPS 8″ / 10″ (1,920 x 1,200) IPS Rear camera 5MP 8MP Front camera 2MP 5MP Storage, internal 16GB 16GB/64GB Storage, expandable MicroSD MicroSD RAM 2GB 3GB/4GB Dimensions 211 x 124 x 8.2 mm (8″)

247 x 170 x 8.4 mm (10″) 210.6 x 123 x 7 mm (8″)

247 x 173 x 7.1 mm (10″) Weight 310g (8″) / 505g (10″) 300g (8″) / 475g (10″) Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Processor 1.4GHz quad-core MSM8917 2.0GHz octa-core MSM8953 Graphics Qualcomm Adreno 308 Qualcomm Adreno 506 Battery 4,850mAh (8″) / 7,000mAh (10″) 4,850mAh (8″) / 7,000mAh (10″) Mobile Data LTE LTE

Lenovo Miix 320

Specifications Lenovo Miix 320 Operating System Windows 10 Display Up to 10.1″ (1,920 x 1,200) Touch Rear camera 5MP Front camera 2MP Storage, expandable MicroSD RAM 4GB Dimensions 249 x 178 x 9 mm (Tablet) / 249 x 183 x 8.5 mm (Dock) Weight (with keyboard) 1,020g / 1,030g (LTE) Chipset Intel Atom X5 Cherry Trail Graphics Intel HD Battery 33WHr Mobile Data Optional LTE

Lenovo Yoga 520 and 720