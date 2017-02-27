New Lenovo tablets and convertibles unveiled – Tab 4, Miix 320, and Yoga

Lenovo has unveiled new tablets and laptop-tablet hybrids.
It announced four new models in its Tab 4 range, including 8-inch and 10-inch versions, as well as a premium line in both sizes.
The Lenovo Tab 4 range will also feature optional packs that transform the devices into dedicated kid’s tablets or productivity tablets.
Lenovo said the:
- Tab 4 8″ will start at €169
- Tab 4 10″ will start €179
- Tab 4 8″ Plus starts at €259
- Tab 4 10″ Plus starts at €299
Tab 4 tablets will be available in EMEA from May.
MiiX 320
The Miix 320 is a Windows 10 notebook with a detachable screen and an optional built-in LTE modem.
The Miix 320 starts at €269, while the Miix 320 with LTE starts at €399.
Both devices will be available in April 2017.
The Miix 320 with Active Pen support and Microsoft Office 365 (for 12 months) will be available from July 2017.
Yoga
Lenovo also unveiled the new Yoga range, which features 13-inch, 14-inch, and 15-inch models with powerful graphics cards.
The Yoga 720 13-inch will start at €999 from April 2017.
Yoga 720 15-inch models will be available from €1,099, while Yoga 520 14-inch models will be available from €599 in July 2017.
Lenovo Tab 4
|Specifications
|Lenovo Tab 4
|Lenovo Tab 4 Plus
|Operating System
|Android 7.0 Nougat
|Android 7.0 Nougat
|Display
|8″ / 10″ (1,280 x 800) IPS
|8″ / 10″ (1,920 x 1,200) IPS
|Rear camera
|5MP
|8MP
|Front camera
|2MP
|5MP
|Storage, internal
|16GB
|16GB/64GB
|Storage, expandable
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|RAM
|2GB
|3GB/4GB
|Dimensions
|211 x 124 x 8.2 mm (8″)
247 x 170 x 8.4 mm (10″)
|210.6 x 123 x 7 mm (8″)
247 x 173 x 7.1 mm (10″)
|Weight
|310g (8″) / 505g (10″)
|300g (8″) / 475g (10″)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
|Processor
|1.4GHz quad-core MSM8917
|2.0GHz octa-core MSM8953
|Graphics
|Qualcomm Adreno 308
|Qualcomm Adreno 506
|Battery
|4,850mAh (8″) / 7,000mAh (10″)
|4,850mAh (8″) / 7,000mAh (10″)
|Mobile Data
|LTE
|LTE
Lenovo Miix 320
|
Specifications
|
Lenovo Miix 320
|Operating System
|Windows 10
|Display
|Up to 10.1″ (1,920 x 1,200) Touch
|Rear camera
|5MP
|Front camera
|2MP
|Storage, expandable
|MicroSD
|RAM
|4GB
|Dimensions
|249 x 178 x 9 mm (Tablet) / 249 x 183 x 8.5 mm (Dock)
|Weight (with keyboard)
|1,020g / 1,030g (LTE)
|Chipset
|Intel Atom X5 Cherry Trail
|Graphics
|Intel HD
|Battery
|33WHr
|Mobile Data
|Optional LTE
Lenovo Yoga 520 and 720
|
Specifications
|
Lenovo Yoga 520 (14″)
|
Lenovo Yoga 720 (13″)
|
Lenovo Yoga 720 (15″)
|Operating System
|Windows 10
|Windows 10
|Windows 10
|Display
|14″ (1,366 x 768 and 1,920 x 1,080)
|13.3″ (1,920 x 1,080 and 3,840 x 2,160)
|15.6″ (1,920 x 1,080 and 3,840 x 2,160)
|Front camera
|720p
|720p
|720p
|Storage
|Up to 512GB PCIe SSD / 1TB HDD
|Up to 1TB PCIe SSD
|Up to 1TB PCIe SSD
|RAM
|Up to 16GB DDR4
|Up to 16GB DDR4
|Up to 16GB DDR4
|Dimensions
|330 x 235 x 19.9 mm
|310 x 213 x 14.3 mm
|364 x 242 x 19.9 mm
|Weight
|From 1.74kg
|From 1.3kg
|From 2kg
|Processor
|Up to 7th-Gen Intel Core i7
|Up to 7th-Gen Intel Core i7
|Up to 7th-Gen Intel Core i7
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce 940MX
|Intel HD Graphics 620
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050
|Battery
|52.5WHr
|48WHr
|72WHr
