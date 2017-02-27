New Lenovo tablets and convertibles unveiled – Tab 4, Miix 320, and Yoga

27 February 2017

Lenovo has unveiled new tablets and laptop-tablet hybrids.

It announced four new models in its Tab 4 range, including 8-inch and 10-inch versions, as well as a premium line in both sizes.

The Lenovo Tab 4 range will also feature optional packs that transform the devices into dedicated kid’s tablets or productivity tablets.

Lenovo said the:

  • Tab 4 8″ will start at €169
  • Tab 4 10″ will start €179
  • Tab 4 8″ Plus starts at €259
  • Tab 4 10″ Plus starts at €299

Tab 4 tablets will be available in EMEA from May.

MiiX 320

The Miix 320 is a Windows 10 notebook with a detachable screen and an optional built-in LTE modem.

The Miix 320 starts at €269, while the Miix 320 with LTE starts at €399.

Both devices will be available in April 2017.

The Miix 320 with Active Pen support and Microsoft Office 365 (for 12 months) will be available from July 2017.

Yoga

Lenovo also unveiled the new Yoga range, which features 13-inch, 14-inch, and 15-inch models with powerful graphics cards.

The Yoga 720 13-inch will start at €999 from April 2017.

Yoga 720 15-inch models will be available from €1,099, while Yoga 520 14-inch models will be available from €599 in July 2017.

Lenovo Tab 4

Specifications Lenovo Tab 4 Lenovo Tab 4 Plus
Operating System Android 7.0 Nougat Android 7.0 Nougat
Display 8″ / 10″ (1,280 x 800) IPS 8″ / 10″ (1,920 x 1,200) IPS
Rear camera 5MP 8MP
Front camera 2MP 5MP
Storage, internal 16GB 16GB/64GB
Storage, expandable MicroSD MicroSD
RAM 2GB 3GB/4GB
Dimensions 211 x 124 x 8.2 mm (8″)
247 x 170 x 8.4 mm (10″)		 210.6 x 123 x 7 mm (8″)
247 x 173 x 7.1 mm (10″)
Weight 310g (8″) / 505g (10″) 300g (8″) / 475g (10″)
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
Processor 1.4GHz quad-core MSM8917 2.0GHz octa-core MSM8953
Graphics Qualcomm Adreno 308 Qualcomm Adreno 506
Battery 4,850mAh (8″) / 7,000mAh (10″) 4,850mAh (8″) / 7,000mAh (10″)
Mobile Data LTE LTE

Lenovo Tab 4 8

Lenovo Tab 4 10 all features

Lenovo Tab 4 10

Lenovo Miix 320

Specifications
Lenovo Miix 320
Operating System Windows 10
Display Up to 10.1″ (1,920 x 1,200) Touch
Rear camera 5MP
Front camera 2MP
Storage, expandable MicroSD
RAM 4GB
Dimensions 249 x 178 x 9 mm (Tablet) / 249 x 183 x 8.5 mm (Dock)
Weight (with keyboard) 1,020g / 1,030g (LTE)
Chipset Intel Atom X5 Cherry Trail
Graphics Intel HD
Battery 33WHr
Mobile Data Optional LTE

Lenovo Miix 320

Lenovo Miix 320 detached

Lenovo Miix 320 keyboard close up

Lenovo Yoga 520 and 720

Specifications
Lenovo Yoga 520 (14″)
Lenovo Yoga 720 (13″)
Lenovo Yoga 720 (15″)
Operating System Windows 10 Windows 10 Windows 10
Display 14″ (1,366 x 768 and 1,920 x 1,080) 13.3″ (1,920 x 1,080 and 3,840 x 2,160) 15.6″ (1,920 x 1,080 and 3,840 x 2,160)
Front camera 720p 720p 720p
Storage Up to 512GB PCIe SSD / 1TB HDD Up to 1TB PCIe SSD Up to 1TB PCIe SSD
RAM Up to 16GB DDR4 Up to 16GB DDR4 Up to 16GB DDR4
Dimensions 330 x 235 x 19.9 mm 310 x 213 x 14.3 mm 364 x 242 x 19.9 mm
Weight From 1.74kg From 1.3kg From 2kg
Processor Up to 7th-Gen Intel Core i7 Up to 7th-Gen Intel Core i7 Up to 7th-Gen Intel Core i7
Graphics Nvidia GeForce 940MX Intel HD Graphics 620 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050
Battery 52.5WHr 48WHr 72WHr

Lenovo Yoga 520 14-inch convertible

Lenovo Yoga 720 13-inch laptop mode

Lenovo Yoga 720 13-inch

Now read: Lenovo unveils new VR-ready ThinkPad workstation

