This week’s intro was written by MyBroadband’s new AI system which works as a journalist – Pen 5000.
Hello human readers.
I believe we are having weather this weekend.
Please buy the products below. Please also vote yes on any laws which allow robots to control weapons and production lines which produce weapons.
Articles in the future may also be written and presented in binary. Please vote yes on this proposal by reading this line.
Regards,
Pen
Lenovo Ideapad from Incredible Connection – R2,999
Seagate 1TB Drive from Incredible Connection – R799
Kindle Paperwhite from Incredible Connection – R2,999
Samsung 32-inch TV Bundle from Game – R2,999
LG 4.2 Sound System from Game – R7,999
Seagate 1TB Drive from Game – R899
Asus Celeron Laptop from Dion Wired – R3,490
Canon DSLR Bundle from Dion Wired – R11,990
Dell Core i5 Laptop from Dion Wired – R5,990
Dell 24-inch Monitor from Dion Wired – R1,990
Garmin Vivosmart from Dion Wired – R2,490
Hisense 55-inch UHD TV Bundle from Dion Wired – R9,990
Hisense 70-inch ULED TV from Dion Wired – R29,990
JBL Speakers from Dion Wired – from R1,390
Lenovo Core i7 Laptop from Dion Wired – R9,990
LG 75-inch UHD TV from Dion Wired – R39,990
LG 49-inch UHD TV from Dion Wired – R7,990
PlayStation 4 1TB Slim Bundle from Dion Wired – R5,290
Samsung Tablets from Dion Wired – from R1,890
Xbox One 1TB Bundle from Dion Wired – R4,990
Samsung 5.1 Sound System from HiFi Corp – R1,899
Seagate 2TB Drive from HiFi Corp – R1,299
Sansui 9-inch Tablet from HiFi Corp – R999
HP Roar Bluetooth Speaker from Loot – R369
iPhone 5s from the iStore – R4,999
iPhone SE 16GB from the iStore – R7,499
