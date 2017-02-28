Boston Dynamics shows off new fast, jumping robot

Google-owned Boston Dynamics has unveiled Handle – a reminder that when synthetic life forms rise against us, we won’t stand a chance.

Handle is a “research” robot that stands almost 2 metres tall, travels at 14km/h, and can jump 1.2 metres vertically.

The company said Handle uses electric power to operate electric and hydraulic actuators, with a range of about 24km on one battery charge. ​​

Boston Dynamics said Handle uses many of the same dynamics, balance, and mobile manipulation principles​ found in its robots it built before – but with only 10 actuated joints, it is significantly less complex.

“Wheels are efficient on flat surfaces, while legs can go almost anywhere: by combining wheels and legs, Handle can have the best of both worlds.”