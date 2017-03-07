Fitbit launches Alta HR

Fitbit has unveiled its Alta HR, a new fitness band that includes a hear rate sensor and OLED display.

The device will last for seven days on a single charge, said the company, and also offers sleep tracking data.

Sleep tracking data includes how long a user sleeps, along with light, deep, and REM sleep stages.

The data gathered by the band can be viewed on a smartphone via a mobile app.

Fitbit said the Alta HR will sell for $150 in the US and will start shipping in April.